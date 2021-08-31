TheSunday late-morning meal at Jaya is a luxurious mix of Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Indonesian specialties, a riot of color and flavor served in the main dining room and in the hotel's refined courtyard, anchored by a stone-filled pond and equipped with a retractable awning. The lavish buffet, accompanied by a live smooth-jazz soundtrack, is a feast of specialty delights — butter chicken, lamb samosas, masala fish, barbecued and grilled meats. Make it all even better with a bottomless cocktail option and multiple visits to the dessert station. Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is priced at $95 per adult and $45 per child 12 and under.