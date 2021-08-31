Synergy Center offers some 50 yoga classes a week, including aerial, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Hatha, Tantra and Yin yoga. But Synergy is also a place of holistic healing. Experienced professionals specialize in deep-tissue massage, reiki, acupuncture, reflexology, and chakra balancing. Open since 1997, Synergy focuses on healing the whole person, bringing them peace, and connecting them with a higher power. Yogis of all levels are welcome. The yoga center strives to give everyone a topnotch wellness experience, as well as the chance to feel content and free of worries. Studio director Victoria Brunacci says yoga has the power to help people rediscover who they truly are. At Synergy, that's more than true, thanks to the community of people who call the studio a home away from home. Perhaps the best part of this Miami Beach gem is the people — all the mindful souls who support you in reaching your goals and improving your well-being.