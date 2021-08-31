We're almost tempted to give Hiyakawa this award on design alone. The overarching, concentric wood structure is like the ribcage of a whale, and you're lucky enough to be dining in the belly of it. And dining you are: on some of the most imaginative Japanese cuisine in the city — which is a pretty bold statement to make, given how much of it has arisen this past year. These dishes come courtesy of a vastly experienced team, including proprietor Alvaro Perez Miranda of Wabi Sabi and executive chef Masayuki Komatsu, who prepare no more than 50 meals per night using traditional techniques with boutique, seasonal ingredients. They also invite guest chefs for residencies, including Alex Chang from the original Vagabond and Anthony Inn, chef/partner of New York City's renowned Satsuki and Suzuki restaurants. Watch the restaurant's social channels for announcements — reservations disappear as a fast as a bite of omakase.