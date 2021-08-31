In a city where excess abounds, lifestyle influencer Alexia Frith, who goes by KandidKinks on social media, has cultivated a platform that prioritizes authenticity over popularity. A natural-hair YouTuber who began making videos in 2015 to educate black women how to care for their 4C natural hair, Frith wanted to create tutorials for underrepresented women. "When I started making videos, I didn't see people who looked like me in terms of my texture and skin tone on a large scale," she says. Now she has 60,000 subscribers on YouTube and 25,000 followers on Instagram. Her social media is interspersed with pop-culture commentary and conversations that reflect her audience. In 2018, she expanded those conversations offline, founding South Florida Naturals, a series of meetups and workshops. "I feel like in Miami specifically we didn't have a lot of natural hair spaces or natural hair events," she explains. "It's like a sisterhood and I've made great friends and connections." Despite her status as a source of beauty hacks for women who feel left out of hair and makeup campaigns, she refuses to be undermined by those who seek to pigeonhole her. "I'm not just hair, and no one is just their physical appearance. I felt like if I'm here and I have opinions and thoughts as a black woman, I know my audience has those same feelings," she says. "I love to create that safe space for people that have similar experiences and similar life stories."