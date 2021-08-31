To say 2020 wasn't exactly the easiest, or most normal, year to be an NCAA basketball player would be an understatement. Between game cancellations and travels during COVID, the challenges seemingly never stopped. Neither did Isaiah Wong, though. He played in every game the Miami Hurricanes played, and he played well. Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, playing a team-high average of 35.5 minutes a night. In a season of difficult circumstances — one that won't count against his eligibility — he shot up many areas in the Hurricanes record books. His play, and leadership, were vital to a team that badly needed availability, not just ability. Wong will be back this season to build on his 2020, and, if all goes well, continue to make his mark in the annals of Hurricane hoops.