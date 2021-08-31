If you haven't been to the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre recently, you're missing more than a Florida megamall shopping experience. The pan-Asian brewpub Est. 33, brought to Miami by the creators of Thailand's famed Singha beer, expertly pairs grilled and barbecued dishes, from barbecue brisket Thai nachos to salmon belly satay to beer-brined pork belly, with tropically designed beers such as a toasted rice amber lager, the Brickell Brown, and, of course, Singha. Sit in the patio's beer garden with your pandemic pups or in the open-air restaurant itself — it makes no difference. Your entire satisfied body walks out wafting the smoky, spicy essences that enticed you in the first place, leaving you calculating just how soon you'll be back for more.