Chef/owner Tyson Cole opened the original Uchi — the name means "home" in Japanese — inside a refurbished bungalow in Austin, Texas. His goal was to create the "perfect bite" with every dish via an upscale, albeit non-traditional, approach to Japanese cuisine. At his eight-month-old Miami location, the mission remains the same. It's best demonstrated with the popular hama chili: raw yellowtail snapper, Thai chili, orange supreme wedges, ponzu, and olive oil; a single bite marries spicy, sweet and savory all at once. If you've come for the sushi, however, you're in luck. Much of the menu is dedicated to makimono (sliced sushi rolls), sushi and sashimi, and Toyosu selections — an extensive list of fresh fish flown directly from the Tokyo market of the same name. With a single sliver of kamasu (red barracuda), ebodai (butterfish), kisu (Japanese whiting), or kurodai (black bream), Cole manages to carry you off to the streets of Japan, proving that good sushi can — and should — be an exploratory experience. If you're looking to experiment further, try one of three different omakase options, a choice of six- or ten-course chef's tasting menus, or a vegan version of the same.