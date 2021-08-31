Searching for cooking that has breadth and depth at once? This is your place. Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli's menu includes constant refreshes of straightforward vegetarian dishes that are remarkable in their fresh simplicity. Maybe today is the day for summer gazpacho, made with avocado, a sweet dash of Bing cherries, and a creamy layer of fresh ricotta? Or a plate of summer corn tortellini, crowned with chanterelle mushrooms and hazelnuts to savor over a mix of chamomile-infused tequila blanco, green chartreuse, ginger, and lemon? It's all good. The interior is a nod to the Design District's sleekness — a nice stretch of bar, an outdoor dining area done in white and green, and a fancy, light-filled interior. The best part is the intimate outdoor space, which is open on warm summer evenings allowing you to experience Miami's epicenter of trendiness from a serene and satiated remove.