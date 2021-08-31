Though tennis was born as the "sport of kings," paupers are entitled to a place to work on their forehand. In a region littered with pay-to-play courts that require reservations, it's nice to know there are four free tennis courts at Polo Park where you can squeeze in some sets even if all you've got is a racquet and some balls. The well-maintained mid-Beach tennis facility operates on an egalitarian first come, first serve (see what we did there?) policy. If no one is waiting, play as long as you like. If a queue forms, singles players get an hour on the court while doubles players get an hour and a half. There are no lights here, so play is restricted to daylight hours. But with free courts and free parking, you'll be able to save up for lessons!