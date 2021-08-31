After a year stuck (mostly) inside, we've been eager to find new and vibrant places to go outside to stretch our legs — and so have our four-legged friends. For Miamians looking to spend an energetic day out with their doggos, there's no prettier place than at David Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove. With lots of open green space for on-leash walking and a fenced dog area with room to run, your faithful companion will love the park just as much as you will. The leashless area has fun obstacles and platforms for dogs to get a workout and show off their agility chops, and a seating area under a chickee hut means pet parents can get out from under the sun while their canines cavort. The park also has workout equipment for humans with an athletic inclination, and the A.C.'s Icees frozen-lemonade truck has a permanent spot in Kennedy's parking lot. (Just make sure to bring cash!) Hours: sunrise to sunset.