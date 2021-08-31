In some ways, visiting a sex shop as a first-timer can be reminiscent of another "first time" — intimidating, awkward, and full of weird eye contact. But it's impossible to experience any sort of discomfort at Toys Tonight. The staff members are charismatic, friendly, and well-versed in the functions of every toy the store carries. Toys Tonight delivers — literally and figuratively. If you live within a certain radius of their Wynwood or Miami Beach locations, you can have toys, lube, lingerie, male enhancement products, and all sorts of fun stuff delivered to your home or hotel room door within an hour. If you visit the store in person, though, you can try before you buy. Sort of: Both locations (in Wynwood and Miami Beach) feature a sample table that allows customers to see, hold, and turn on toys they're thinking of adding to their collection. Staff are always available to demonstrate how the toys work. You can also sample the edible lube with a tiny, disposable spoon! The Miami Beach location offers educational events related to sexual exploration and seduction. Get your sexy on from noon to midnight every day of the week at the Wynwood location and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Miami Beach location.