The indulgent lobster-and-cheese grits from C Food Shack Miami give new meaning to the term "food coma." The dish arrives steaming: three-cheese grits topped with tender fried crawfish bits smothered in a homemade sofrito gravy and pico de gallo. The only place to get it? The Lincoln Eatery. Located just steps from Miami Beach's famed pedestrian shopping area, this 10,000-square-foot grab-and-go market concept offers a casual respite from the high-end, overpriced establishments nearby. But it's the selection of more than a dozen artisan vendors — like C Food Shack — that makes it truly special. Each place is unique to the market, offering an authentic homegrown taste of Miami. So whether you're craving a vegan burger from Plant Theory, sushi pizza from Tyo Sushi, a ceviche platter from Cilantro 27, or towering cake- and candy-topped milkshakes from the Market Milkshake Bar, this is the only place you'll find it. The cherry on top (pun intended) might be the eatery's rooftop terrace, Sky Yard, which is open Thursday through Sunday nights.