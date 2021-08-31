You enter beneath the neon sign and through the heavy doors into a space that's dark and velvety but somehow warm and inviting. The lights are dim and good music is playing. Some dweebs are hogging the pool table, but that's OK because you aren't here for idle games. You make your way to the bar. When you order a serious cocktail from the list of serious cocktails, you take note that the bartender makes actual eye contact with you. No, you're not in the Twilight Zone, you're at Mama Tried. At one end, classic leather booths are there for the taking, or you might opt for a high-top adjacent to the area for dancing at the other. But for now you hang at the bar and peruse the menu. After a bit of liquid courage, you scope out the place. If it's a weeknight, you spot the clusters of coworkers who stopped by for drinks and to bitch about work. If it's a Friday night, the crowd looks ready to jump until 3 a.m. In either case, there's like a 97 percent probability that a reasonably sober dude will catch your eye and ask you what you're drinking. And if he doesn't, remember you can do whatever the hell you please and ask him what he's drinking. (Every year, we employ a rule that no business may be honored with more than one Best of Miami award from the editorial department. But at heart, we're a bunch of rule breakers; see "Best Happy Hour.")