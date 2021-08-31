Oh, Miami, if you look at the tabloids (or even out your car window), you'll see a life of wealth and luxury, with rappers and Kardashians drinking champers on yachts. What's that? You don't have seven mil to plunk down on a 92-foot Ferretti yacht? Well, here's a little secret: Those celebrities probably don't own one, either. Instead, they charter. Boatsetter, a sort of Airbnb for yachts, will rent you that Ferretti for a cool $16,000 a day. The yacht comes complete with captain, crew, ice, towels, and fuel; you just BYOB and food. Sound expensive? Well, the yacht holds a dozen people, so that comes to a little over a grand each. You'd probably spend as much if you went to Disney World for the weekend. Let's see...wait in line for It's a Small World while eating a giant turkey leg, or make like a flippin' baller for a day? If the yacht is a tad too dear, Boatsetter has more modest vessels for your perusal. A Pelican pontoon with captain costs $200 and holds up to 12 people. Yes, it's a smaller boat — but the water and views are exactly the same.