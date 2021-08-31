Some cities might look at a wheel and think: There's no point in reinventing you! But Miami's the kind of town that takes a revolving disk, invests $18 million into it, and unveils a ginormous wheel fit for Apollo's chariot. This rotating contraption soars 200 feet over Bayfront Park, reshaping the angular city skyline with its rounded protuberance. To compare it to the Ferris wheels of your youth — the rickety seats, the greasy, leering carny operators, the wafts of regurgitated funnel cake — would be an insult. During your 12- to 15-minute ride, 42 climate-controlled gondolas fitted with music and video features offer shifting panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, downtown Miami, and Miami Beach. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $16 for seniors and military, and $15 for children 11 and under (kids under 4 ride free with a grownup). But adrenaline seekers should opt for the VIP gondola ($50 per person), which boasts a glass-bottom floor, custom LED light show, Ferrari-style bucket seats, and the all-important Miami perk of skipping the line.