Born as a food truck in 2017 and quietly reimagined as a brick-and-mortar restaurant during peak lockdown days, La Santa Taqueria has emerged as a surging hotspot for those seeking authentic tacos. Chef Omar Montero's meat options — whether familiar al pastor or less well-known triple-decker campechano — are uniformly stellar. But so are his more interesting seafood and vegetarian options, like the softshell crab, the wild mushroom, and the sweet potato. At prime time, there's frequently live music, and it's almost always hard to get a table. That's because in addition to great street eats, there's usually a drink special going on here, from $40 Tulum beer buckets on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. to "Besito a Besito" Fridays, when you can order margaritas or palomas for $6 each from 4 to 7 p.m.