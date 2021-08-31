Support Us

Best Tanning Salon

Best Miami Tan

We live in the Sunshine State, but not all of us have the time to invest in our tans on the beaches. If you're of a mind to avoid the crowds and the sand in your suit and achieve your desired skin tone in air-conditioned comfort, Best Miami Tan is for you. No UV rays here — BMT is a spray operation. "SprayDon't Lay" is their tagline. And they pledge that all the products used in their tanning solutions are organic, vegan, quick-drying, and odorless. (Let's be honest: Nobody wants to sit next to someone wafting obnoxious tanning chemicals, no matter how evenly bronzed they may be. BMT is the the solution for those looking for a quick (and less stinky), thorough and natural-looking tan that will be the envy of beachgoers. Prices start at $65 for a full-body tan, $35 for half-body. And if you're tanning salon-phobic, you can pay$250 and up to have BMT come to you.

Best Hotel

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Searching for a peaceful hideout in the Magic City? This Bal Harbour hotel combines style and substance with a swanky spa, superb service, and some of the best dining in town. Luxury awaits, from oceanfront villas to a Bentley service and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at De Beers Jewellers. Equally suited to romantic getaways and family vacations, suites offer panoramic ocean views from private balconies and butler service for a truly decadent experience. If you want to laze all day by one of the two swimming pools, attendants will ensure you never want for a cocktail or a repositioned umbrella. The first-rate restaurants on the premises include Atlantikós for refined Mediterranean fare and the St. Regis Bar & Wine Vault.

Best Gym

Equinox

Best Gym

Do you consider your health and well-being an investment? Then this elite studio is for you. A staple of the Miami gym scene, Equinox offers multi-function spaces scattered throughout the city, each of which combines state-of-the-art yoga, Pilates, and cycling studios along with personal training, spas, eucalyptus steam rooms, retail shops, and juice bars and cafés. Membership fees vary by location, as do some of the special amenities — the Brickell Heights club has a sundeck and recreational pool where you can float your cares away, and the studio on South Beach offers moonlight yoga classes on the beach.

Best Tattoo Shop

Kingsnake Tattoo

Kingsnake Tattoo is a private tattoo studio in Miami run by 32-year-old Samantha Mancino. She has tattooed skin in New York and LA and has previously done artwork at estimable local tattoo parlor Ocho Placas. On her own at Kingsnake, she has accrued more than 29,000 followers at @s.mancinotattoo on Instagram. She's known for her realistic, textured artworks that usually depict scenes of nature — snakes mid-attack, fangs bared; fierce-eyed tigers ready to pounce; alligators; birds; sea creatures; and on and on. Her art places an emphasis on capturing movement, meaning her finished pieces look alive and multidimensional. Book an appointment via DM or email smancinotattoo@yahoo.com.

Best Cigar Shop

Empire Social Lounge

Empire Social Lounge
Photo by Steve Carl

What makes a good cigar shop? Is it the selection? The price range? Both factors play a role, but as cigar enthusiast Steve Carl will tell you, it's a third, less tangible, attribute that elevates Empire Social above the rest. "What makes a good cigar shop is the vibe you get that right off the bat," Carl says. At Empire, he notes, "You can tell by how the leather of the chairs looks, you're gonna be comfortable. And they treat you like royalty." He is correct. As soon as you walk through the doors: the vibe. The dimmed lighting, the smoking-club atmosphere — you know you're in for a cigar experience. Someone asks whether you'd like to start with a cigar or pop over to the bar for a taste from the whiskey selection. The wide selection of the former arrayed in the humidor might appear daunting, but Empire's experts will guide you, helping you pick out the perfect smoke — or smokes — for the occasion or your flavor profile. A paid membership entitles you to discounts on cigars, spirits, and other merchandise, plus your own humidor locker. "My favorite thing is being able to relax in a very chill environment that takes the stress away," Carl sums up. In this, too, he is correct. Open Monday through Thursday noon to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday noon to 1 a.m.

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Trulieve

Trulieve
Photo by Kristen Bjornsen

Everybody loves a good deal, and there always seems to be one at Trulieve. Between weekly promotions like Mini Monday (3.5 grams of flower for $27) and Senior Sunday (10 percent off), the Florida-based chain has cultivated a loyal following among medical marijuana patients of all ages. Boasting top-tier cannabis and more than 80 stores across the state, Trulieve is the go-to for many Miamians for a reason: convenience. Customers can order everything from vape carts to edibles to their front door through Trulieve's next-day delivery service or via in-store pickup at one of several area locations. Inside Trulieve stores, the staff of budtenders is unfailingly friendly, helpful, and ready to send you home with some swag. Until this state joins the 21st Century, medical customers only can shop from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best CBD Store

Vital Tonics

Vital Tonics founder Natalie Bustamante discovered the many benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) while visiting Thailand. As someone who suffers from chronic pain, she found that CBD, with its anti-inflammatory properties, was the only natural substance that could mute her aches. Now all Miamians can benefit from her explorations, as Bustamante has turned her discoveries, and her newfound passion for CBD, into a business. The company uses nano-CBD, a substance that readily dissolves in liquids, making it easy to drink and digest — and permitting its soothing effects to kick in faster. Vital Tonics' roster of products includes the original CBD tonic (sold as "The Tonic"); a CBD-infused beauty sheet mask; a bath soak; lip balm; and even dog treats infused with CBD to calm your pup during long trips or thundery nights. The company also launched a candle with a combination of oils and a hefty dose of the Tonic. When you blow out the candle, you can pour the melted wax-and-oil combo onto your skin for an instant ooh-ahh moment. Vital Tonics products are available at select locations across the city and ship anywhere within the U.S. via shopvitaltonics.com.

Best Liquor Store

Vintage Liquor and Wine Bar II

Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar
Photo courtesy of Joshua Ceballos

Smack in the middle of increasingly bougie Midtown lies a gem of a liquor store, where the highest and lowest on Miami's economic ladder can stop in and stock up. Vintage Liquor and Wine Bar's Midtown location (there's a location in Brickell and another in Pinecrest) carries a vast selection of wines, liquors, liqueurs, and beers that run the gamut from bargain-basement to top-shelf. Staff members are always available to lend an ear or a hand. If you like to drink local, be sure to check out the craft beer section. And yes, they deliver.

Best Adult Store

Toys Tonight

Toys Tonight Sex Shop Miami
Photo courtesy of Toys Tonight Sex Shop

In some ways, visiting a sex shop as a first-timer can be reminiscent of another "first time" — intimidating, awkward, and full of weird eye contact. But it's impossible to experience any sort of discomfort at Toys Tonight. The staff members are charismatic, friendly, and well-versed in the functions of every toy the store carries. Toys Tonight delivers — literally and figuratively. If you live within a certain radius of their Wynwood or Miami Beach locations, you can have toys, lube, lingerie, male enhancement products, and all sorts of fun stuff delivered to your home or hotel room door within an hour. If you visit the store in person, though, you can try before you buy. Sort of: Both locations (in Wynwood and Miami Beach) feature a sample table that allows customers to see, hold, and turn on toys they're thinking of adding to their collection. Staff are always available to demonstrate how the toys work. You can also sample the edible lube with a tiny, disposable spoon! The Miami Beach location offers educational events related to sexual exploration and seduction. Get your sexy on from noon to midnight every day of the week at the Wynwood location and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Miami Beach location.

Best Flea Market

Tropical Flea

Best Flea Market

Prism Creative Group is known for its impeccable taste in music, aptitude in staging memorable events, and effortless style. Although the creative agency specializes in large-scale music shows, the team has a penchant for doing whatever it can to support local businesses and elevate the community. Earlier this year, they decided to go back to basics and revive the traditional flea market concept with a unique Prism flair. Staged once a month at Ace Props Studios in Little River, Prism's Tropical Flea assembles a bevy of local shops sprawling inside and outside the warehouse. The location makes for the perfect backdrop to the vintage-themed flea market, as random props —mannequin heads, say, or large marquee letters — are aesthetically scattered around the warehouse while tents are spread out on the gravel outdoors. Vendors change every month, but you'll be sure to find clothing, jewelry, home décor, beauty and wellness, and (duh) food and drink options.

