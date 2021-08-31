There are so many places for chicken wings in Miami, but the absolute best are by chef Timon Balloo, who opened Balloo Wallah just a few months ago. This virtual restaurant offers Indian street food like chicken tikka masala and samosas, but the wings are a revelation. These oversized Mumbai-spiced gems are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, and flavored with a slightly sweet, fragrant sauce that leaves the slightest tingle on your lips to keep things interesting. The taste is hauntingly familiar yet exotic — like a cross between Cantonese spareribs and rich spices from the Caribbean. Six wings cost $13.95, but get two orders, because you won't be able to stop eating them.