In an unassuming shopping center on Bird Road lies a time-traveling portal to the past. You wouldn't know it from the outside, but as soon as you enter Miami Twice, you're hurtling back through decades of fashion, jewelry, and eclectic ephemera. Not more than two steps in the door, and the merchandise demands to be seen and lovingly appreciated. Colorful suspenders, neon fishnet fingerless gloves, flapper girl wigs and hats, and elegant 1950s-style dresses — you name it, Miami Twice has got it. Whether you're a fan of classic styles looking to beef up your wardrobe or a cosplayer in search of that certain je ne sais quoi, the wide selection of vintage pieces and unpredictalbe accessories means you'll have a treasure trove to sift through. The ambiance is lively and fun, and the employees bring a youthful energy that acts as a nice contrast to the bygone aesthetic of the merchandise. Miami Twice carries a selection of designer purses and apparel from known brands like Chanel, Versace, and Christian Dior that set it apart from competing stores. If you're in the market to sell, the store buys clothes, jewelry, and vintage items. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.