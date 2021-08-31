In the late summer of 2021, as COVID-19's Delta variant was sending an alarming number of children to the hospital, Lubby Navarro had the distinct honor of being the sole member of the eight-person Miami-Dade County Public School Board to vote against implementing a mask mandate. During an August meeting mere days before classes started for the 2021-2022 school year, parents, teachers, and health experts told the board that despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bizarre posturing to the contrary, masks are students' best bet to avoid contracting the virus, given the constraints of social distancing in classrooms and the fact that children under age 12 remain ineligible to receive vaccinations. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho had already announced he was ready to face the consequences of defying DeSantis' order forbidding school districts from requiring masks without giving parents a choice to opt out. But Lubby Navarro was having none of it. Not long after the meeting, CBS4's Jim DeFede gave Navarro a thorough Twitter reaming, pointing out that she calls herself "Dr. Lubby Navarro" despite the fact that she has neither a medical degree nor a doctorate from an accredited university, but rather an honorary degree the Catholic University of New Spain, an establishment located on the ninth floor of an office building in downtown Miami. (Perhaps not surprisingly, the Miami-based Christian Family Coalition Florida noted in its 2020 voters' guide that Navarro supports "prohibit[ing] biological boys in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.")