Aja Butler-Burns was born to a "witchy lady" in Baltimore. Though her mystical practice doesn't incorporate herb walks and winter-solstice rituals like her mother's did, she can't deny that she's always been drawn to crystals and their healing abilities. When she moved to Miami in 2007 to study accessory design at Miami International University of Art & Design, Butler-Burns grew especially interested in how specific crystals are linked to activating specific chakras, how certain colors can induce certain emotions, and how crystals can be charged by moon- and sunlight. Butler-Burns incorporates these lessons into her jewelry designs, which she sells at local craft fairs and online to customers up and down the East Coast and as far away as Qatar. Peach quartz crowns, deep violet lepidolite chokers, forest-green aventurine necklaces and classic pearl ear cuffs are just a few of her most popular items, which are priced for just about any budget.