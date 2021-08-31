Everybody loves a good deal, and there always seems to be one at Trulieve. Between weekly promotions like Mini Monday (3.5 grams of flower for $27) and Senior Sunday (10 percent off), the Florida-based chain has cultivated a loyal following among medical marijuana patients of all ages. Boasting top-tier cannabis and more than 80 stores across the state, Trulieve is the go-to for many Miamians for a reason: convenience. Customers can order everything from vape carts to edibles to their front door through Trulieve's next-day delivery service or via in-store pickup at one of several area locations. Inside Trulieve stores, the staff of budtenders is unfailingly friendly, helpful, and ready to send you home with some swag. Until this state joins the 21st Century, medical customers only can shop from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.