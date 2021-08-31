Prism Creative Group is known for its impeccable taste in music, aptitude in staging memorable events, and effortless style. Although the creative agency specializes in large-scale music shows, the team has a penchant for doing whatever it can to support local businesses and elevate the community. Earlier this year, they decided to go back to basics and revive the traditional flea market concept with a unique Prism flair. Staged once a month at Ace Props Studios in Little River, Prism's Tropical Flea assembles a bevy of local shops sprawling inside and outside the warehouse. The location makes for the perfect backdrop to the vintage-themed flea market, as random props —mannequin heads, say, or large marquee letters — are aesthetically scattered around the warehouse while tents are spread out on the gravel outdoors. Vendors change every month, but you'll be sure to find clothing, jewelry, home décor, beauty and wellness, and (duh) food and drink options.