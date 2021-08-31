Mike Cugno is young, handsome, and provides the best sports coverage in South Florida. Looks, affability, talent — it's borderline annoying! A local boy who attended Miami's Columbus High School and Florida State University before joining CBS in 2014, Cugno is exactly the sort of source fans want on the beat. He's seemingly everywhere at once, but always back inside your television by the end of the day. From covering the latest Dolphins training camp news to appearing on The Hoch and Crowder Show afternoons on 790 The Ticket (WAXY-AM 790) to heading back to the CBS studio, Cugno seemingly does not stop. That sort of grind is what took him from a producer to a South Florida mainstay at CBS so early in his career. Nothing beats homegrown talent.