Everyone knows the best activity to engage in while it's raining is staying in bed and bingeing true-crime docuseries on your laptop. But, God help you, the kids can't shut up about how bored they are and you've threatened to put them up for adoption so many times they know for sure it's a bluff. So pack some snacks and head to the Frost Museum to let them burn some energy. The museum has plenty of things to see and do, including a three-level aquarium partially exposed to the elements, but still offers plenty of coverage to shield visitors from the rain. The 250-seat planetarium provides a chance for some shuteye as the young'uns marvel at the 8K projection and surround sound. And then there are the continually rotating exhibitions that guarantee you'll be back the next time you wish you weren't responsible for other human beings. For the time being, you can head home and drink an entire bottle of red wine while watching Too Hot to Handle. (No judgment.)