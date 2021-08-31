The drag brunch at R House, held Saturdays and Sundays ($50 per person plus tax and tip) is hosted by the lively and talented Athena Dion. Some performers come and go sporadically, but many return weekend after weekend, forming relationships with their audience. As mimosa no. 1 sneakily becomes mimosa no. 7, Juicy Love Dion, Morphine Love, and other local drag stars perform to tracks by Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, and more, each with their own unique style, flair, and preferred playlist. If you go on your birthday, Athena Dion will invite you to run up front for a twerking contest with a cash prize. Book a reservation early via R House's phone or website to guarantee a table for you and your guests.