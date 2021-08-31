Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Drag Brunch at R House

R House
billwisserphoto.com

The drag brunch at R House, held Saturdays and Sundays ($50 per person plus tax and tip) is hosted by the lively and talented Athena Dion. Some performers come and go sporadically, but many return weekend after weekend, forming relationships with their audience. As mimosa no. 1 sneakily becomes mimosa no. 7, Juicy Love Dion, Morphine Love, and other local drag stars perform to tracks by Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, and more, each with their own unique style, flair, and preferred playlist. If you go on your birthday, Athena Dion will invite you to run up front for a twerking contest with a cash prize. Book a reservation early via R House's phone or website to guarantee a table for you and your guests.

Best Place to Kayak

Normandy Isle

Finding a good place to drop in your kayak can be a hassle in the urban jungle that is Miami. Those Richie Rich types have gobbled up the prime real estate near our beautiful canals and waterways; even worse, they don't cotton to scruffy pirates tromping through their backyards. But just like water finding its way into Miami Beach during king tides, kayakers and paddleboarders have found a way. Near the corner of 71st Street and Bay Drive East is a strange, semi-deserted plot of vacant land that's the perfect spot to paddle around Normandy Isle. Or head a little to the north and moon Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump when they move into their new digs on Indian Creek. A few words of caution: The spot is a favorite of not-always-attentive folks — and their flying hooks — fishing nearby. On the plus side, the parking is relatively easy on the street.

Best Yoga

Synergy Center for Yoga and the Healing Arts

Synergy Yoga Center
Photo courtesy fo Synergy Yoga Center

Synergy Center offers some 50 yoga classes a week, including aerial, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Hatha, Tantra and Yin yoga. But Synergy is also a place of holistic healing. Experienced professionals specialize in deep-tissue massage, reiki, acupuncture, reflexology, and chakra balancing. Open since 1997, Synergy focuses on healing the whole person, bringing them peace, and connecting them with a higher power. Yogis of all levels are welcome. The yoga center strives to give everyone a topnotch wellness experience, as well as the chance to feel content and free of worries. Studio director Victoria Brunacci says yoga has the power to help people rediscover who they truly are. At Synergy, that's more than true, thanks to the community of people who call the studio a home away from home. Perhaps the best part of this Miami Beach gem is the people — all the mindful souls who support you in reaching your goals and improving your well-being.

Best Jog

The Underline

Every great city has its great parks and open spaces. Miami is home to a plethora of top-tier parks that offer vibrant greenery and a respite from the urban bustle. But when it comes to your jog, why not enhance the experience by availing yourself of the unique, ten-mile linear park that stretches all the way from Brickell to Dadeland? Welcome to the Underline, an outdoor park-in-progress that's revitalizing the space underneath the Metrorail. Begin your jog at the Miami River and slowly take in the first fully finished half-mile of the Underline as you head south. The path neatly marks a lane for pedestrians and another for cyclists. (It's important, folks, to share the road and the sidewalks!) Having sufficiently elevated your heart rate, follow the signs to the M-Path, which leads you all the way to the Dadeland South Metrorail station. As you chug along, consider that the train ride back to where you started will give your legs a well-deserved rest.

Best Urban Bike Ride

Old Cutler Road southward from the SW 72nd Street roundabout

Old Cutler Trail is a popular spin for cyclists in search of a leisurely ride with a nice view and shade from the sun — and with good reason. Banyans and oaks form a tree tunnel of shade, giving cyclists an easy ride past the beautiful homes and mansions through neighborhoods of south Miami-Dade. The paved roadside trail begins in Coral Gables just south of the roundabout where SW 72nd Street and LeJeune Road, Cocoplum Road, and Old Cutler Road meet. Adding to its charm, Old Cutler Trail is often riddled with bumps and cracks formed by large tree roots. For extra fun, the path offers access to destinations such as Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Matheson Hammock Park, and the Deering Estate.

Best Trail

Black Creek Trail

Black Creek Trail
Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

Launching near Larry and Penny Thompson Park, the nine-mile Black Creek Trail meanders southeast, offering a paved path away from busy roads. A tried-and-true Miami trail, Black Creek offers the observant trekker a variety of wildlife, helping cyclists and joggers to connect with nature and escape from the city bustle. Frequented by birds and punctuated by sunbathing iguanas, it cuts through Cutler Bay toward Homestead, parallel to a canal where you might spot an alligator or three wading about. Toward the end of the trail, keep an eye out for vultures circling above and the telltale stench of the South Dade Landfill. At the trail's eastern terminus at Black Point Park and Marina in Homestead, you might see manatees and crocodiles swimming along Biscayne Bay. Those in search of longer treks should note that the trail intersects with other notable Miami paths, including Old Cutler Trail and Biscayne Trail.

  • No Address, Miami, 33190 Map

Best Tennis Courts

Polo Park

Though tennis was born as the "sport of kings," paupers are entitled to a place to work on their forehand. In a region littered with pay-to-play courts that require reservations, it's nice to know there are four free tennis courts at Polo Park where you can squeeze in some sets even if all you've got is a racquet and some balls. The well-maintained mid-Beach tennis facility operates on an egalitarian first come, first serve (see what we did there?) policy. If no one is waiting, play as long as you like. If a queue forms, singles players get an hour on the court while doubles players get an hour and a half. There are no lights here, so play is restricted to daylight hours. But with free courts and free parking, you'll be able to save up for lessons!

Best Basketball Courts

Normandy Isle Park

Drive past it on the way to North Beach and you may miss this off-the-beaten path park with three full basketball courts featuring perfect backboards to show off your Chef Curry skills. The park also has a lap pool for your starting five to cool off after a few pick-up games. If you can't find a spot in the lot for your car, there's plenty of street parking along the perimeter of the grounds. You can work on your crossover from dawn till dusk. Normandy Isle Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Pool

Venetian Pool

Venetian Pool
Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

As Miamians, we're spoiled when it comes to pools. But even the most diehard pool snob must raise their sunglasses and towel in salute to that jewel of Coral Gables, the Venetian Pool. Carved out nearly a century ago from of a local coral rock quarry and fed with spring water from an underground aquifer, the 820,000-gallon pool is a Miami treasure beyond compare. And thanks to those 820,000 gallons — not to mention a cave and a waterfall — the pool stays cooler than what most 305 natives are used to. The Venetian is open seven days a week in the summer months but closed on Mondays from Labor Day through May. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under. (Coral Gables residents get a handsome discount: only $6.25 for adults and $5.25 for kids.)

Best Place to Rollerskate

Super Wheels Skating Center

Super Wheels Skating Center
Photo by Karli Evans

Roller skating has taken over the country like it's the 1970s all over again. This is especially true in Miami, with our swaying palm trees and blue skies — we have the perfect backdrop for a leisurely ride on small wheels. If skating outdoors is your thing, you'll find that the cool ocean breeze and optimal sunset views at South Pointe Park make for a great spot. Honorary mentions include Lummus Park, where you can people-watch as you skate, and Lot 11 Skate Park if you're more adventurous. But when it comes to the absolute best place to skate, Super Wheels Skating Center takes the cake. The indoor roller rink is a Miami landmark, having opened in 1987 under its previous name, Hot Wheels Skating Center. Not much has changed — the rink has kept its retro look alive. Think disco balls, colorful strobe lights, Memphis-design carpet, and glow-in-the-dark art on the walls. Super Wheels keeps it fun with themed nights and events, as well as guest DJs such as DJ Laz. If you're a sucker for nostalgia, you won't want to miss Adult Nights, held every Monday, when mostly '70s and '80s hits dominate. Even if you didn't grow up in Miami during that time, you'll be able to escape to a different era, one when skaters glided across the wooden floor to the likes of Debbie Deb, Afrika Bambaataa, and Michael Jackson.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2021

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2021

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation