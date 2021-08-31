Wynwood's Junior & Hatter is well-known for its talented stylists who can tame even the wildest mane — or make the tamest mane wild. In 2019, the salon spun off its top-rated barbershop services into its own shop in Little River. Located in the back of the Imperial Moto Cafe, J&H Barbers is a miniaturized version of the OG spot that caters exclusively to men-identifying clientele. Stylists Lori and Vincent work out of the three-chair studio, providing expert cuts, bread trims, and hot shaves. Haircuts start at $45 — though if you just want a nice buzz, that'll be $25. Facial-hair services range from $15 for a beard lineup to $45 for a hot shave.