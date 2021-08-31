Support Us

Best Sports Bar

Black Market Bayside

Most sports bars in Miami have one thing in common: disappointed sports fans. It makes sense, then, that you'd want a sports bar that can make even the worst game seem bearable. That's where Black Market Miami comes in. Founders Erick Passo and Mike Mora say they often reminisce about the memories made at the Bayside Hooters, now the site of their new 8,000-square-foot space equipped with more than 40 TV monitors (many of them outside) and an open-air bar overlooking the nearby marina. The vibe could erase any sore loser's bad mood, and fewer bar fights is always a good thing. Unlike most hole-in-the-wall sports bars, Black Market has more to offer than just TVs. It also serves some seriously crafty cocktails, including a smoked Old Fashioned and a bubbly-topped mezcal margarita alongside a variety of draft craft beers. The food menu is generous, too, with a mix of casual and upscale options.

Best Brewery

Spanish Marie Brewery

Spanish Marie Brewery
Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewing

Co-owners Alby Cespedes and head brewer Jaime Medina named their brewery after Marie Waite, the legendary 1920s South Florida rum runner who outran the Coast Guard smuggling booze across the Florida Straits. Spanish Marie is known for its small-batch brews, with a seven-barrel system that produces a wide variety of beers ranging from IPAs and funky fruited sours to barrel-aged stouts. Cool down with the Guava Guerra imperial blonde ale conditioned with fresh guava; take a trip back in time with the Ecto Cooler, a Hi-C-inspired sour ale brewed with tangerine, orange, and lemonade that pours an electric green; or try the recently released Machete Spills, a fruited gose aged for more than a year in mezcal barrels. They're all available inside the Spanish Marie taproom, where a robust food menu offers made-to-order pizzas, tacos, and creative bar fare. In keeping with its Prohibition-era origins, the ten-seat tasting room is open only on select days and accessible by a secret door in true speakeasy style. An Alby-designed beer garden rounds out the options at this West Kendall brewery.

Best New Brewery

Cervecería La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical
Photo courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical

Cuba's oldest brewery is now Miami's newest with the completion of Wynwood's Cervecería La Tropical. The custom-designed complex is the realization of a passion project spearheaded by the company's CEO, Manny Portuondo, whose family purchased the land on which the original Cuban brewery once stood. The result is a sprawling 28,000-square-foot space that houses a production brewery, taproom and restaurant, as well as a live-music stage and outdoor botanic gardens that honor the brewery's past. Brewmaster Matt Weintraub will deliver more than 20 rotating beers, anchored by the 4.5 percent ABV La Original, a Vienna-style amber lager whose recipe dates back to 1888, and Nativo Key, a 4.5 percent ABV session IPA with tropical notes of mango, passion fruit, and pineapple. Drawing from a Latin-Caribbean palette, chef Cindy Hutson has crafted an equally Miami menu, ranging from tapas, flatbreads, and sandwiches to her own spin on a frita burger, topped with chorizo, ground pork, shoestring potatoes, and tomato marmalade on brioche. You'll be grateful for such hearty fare when sampling the brewery's Tropilina, a high-octane tropical double IPA with hints of citrus, pineapple, guava, and grapefruit.

Best Beer

786

A super-citrusy pale ale that gives Miami's other area code legit street cred, 786's substance pairs nicely with an aesthetically pleasing can design that pays homage to old-school Miami postcards. Despite clocking in at 5.5 percent alcohol by volume, 786 is perfect for beach and pool parties. It's a smooth craft beer made with Hialeah Cuban spice by the crew at Unbranded Brewery in the LEAH Arts District of La Ciudad que Progresa. By the time Unbranded set up shop in February 2020 in a nondescript, 30,000-square-foot warehouse with stark white walls and a rustic minimalist interior, founder and University of Miami philosophy doctoral candidate Zachary Swanson had been home-brewing beers for a decade and a half. Swanson has parlayed that experience into creating sudsy concoctions that capture Miami's fluorescent vibes — and making it hip to claim the 786.

Best Brewery Food

Gorilla City Meats & Sandwiches

Gorilla City Meats & Sandwiches
Photo courtesy of Gorilla City Meats & Sandwiches

Barbecue and beer are a match made in heaven, so when we're craving a cold one and some mouthwatering grub, we hightail it to Gorilla City. Back in November 2019, former brewer and self-trained pit master Julian Uribe opened Gorilla City Meats & Sandwiches inside Tripping Animals Brewing Co., aiming to combine the of two worlds under one roof. And that's precisely what he did. While Uribe always recommends his melt-in-your-mouth brisket, which he's spent years perfecting, other recommendations include the hearty "Pavo" sandwich, layered with smoked turkey, cranberry slaw, and a garlic aioli and the "Carolina," a sammie stuffed with pulled pork, Carolina gold sauce, and a carrot slaw. Don't neglect your sides: Tack on an order of mac 'n' cheese or potato salad —and wash it all down with one of Tripping Animals' sour beers for an afternoon well ingested. (Note: The taproom and restaurant are closed on Mondays.)

Best Bar Food

Pilo's Tequila Garden

Pilo's Tequila Garden
Photo courtesy of Pilo's Tequila Garden

Pilo's Tequila Garden is a newcomer to Wynwood, but that doesn't mean they don't know what they're doing here. Pilo's first location, Pilo's Street Tacos, has served authentic Mexican street food in Brickell since 2017. Pilo's Tequila Garden opened in February as a new concept from owner Derek Gonzalez. The restaurant's tequila garden was inspired by Gonzalez's childhood in Mexico City, where the concept of the jardín is ingrained in the culture. "It's very well known in Mexico City. You go and have coffee, beer, drinks, dinner, or lunch in a garden," Gonzalez says. The booze part comes in thanks to his family's longtime involvement in the tequila business. This being Wynwood, the nightlife aspect plays a starring role but the bar food still stands out, and not only because there's a captive audience in need of something substantial to soak up the tequila. Pilo's menu includes various tacos like El Costeñito (grilled or beer-battered shrimp with pickled red onion, pineapple, and avo-crema on flour tortillas), appetizers like elote and chips and guac; and entrées like quesadillas, burrito bowls and alambres. The main kitchen shuts down at 10 p.m., but Pilo's continues to offer a limited late-night menu until 11:50 p.m.

Best Gay Bar

Bar Gaythering

Hotel Gaythering
Alexander Guerra

Come for the reasonably priced happy hour, stay (the night) for the MiMo gay-centric hotel. Nestled snugly in a South Beach district teeming with a LGBTQ+ community and businesses, Gaythering is a bar unlike any other in the region. The smaller, more intimate setting offers a little somethin'-somethin' for everyone Monday through Saturday (though the bar is open Sundays as well): karaoke with the hilariously sardonic Karla Croqueta on Monday, half-off well booze on Tuesday, trivia on Wednesday, bingo on Thursday ("better than a rubber glove hand job!" the event flier boasts), and "Bears and Hares" on Fridays for the scruffier and hare-ier among us. If you stop in outside of peak business hours, spend some time in the adjoining lounge (equipped with a separate bar) that's just as cozy with its invitingly plushy armchairs and couches as it is titillating, with framed vintage photos of peen and compelling homophile-movement literature and art. Gaythering is in a class of its own.

Best Bar Broward

The Wilder

The Wilder
Photo by Chris Carter

Over the past few years, The Wilder has become the foremost spot for destination drinking in Broward County. South Florida hospitality veteran David Cardaci and his wife, Vanessa, used their travels as inspiration for the unique watering hole, carving the club into three sophisticated spaces: a hotel lobby-like front bar, perfect for sipping a classic cocktail while chatting up the bartender; a sun-dappled, grotto-esque outdoor patio that evokes European elegance; and a dimly lit lounge space that hosts a variety of weekly events from burlesque shows to live music, including a popular jazz night. There are plenty of nooks and crannies here for cozying up or grab a seat at the long back bar. The libations roster mixes OG cocktails like the rum-forward tiki-style West Indian Handshake with a rotating selection of seasonal picks filed under "Adventurous." Drinks are smartly paired with upscale bar bites such as goat-cheese croquettes and dayboat fish ceviche.

Best Bar Miami Beach

Broken Shaker (at the Freehand Hotel)

Broken Shaker
Karli Evans

Spending the afternoon or evening at the Broken Shaker is akin to going to a backyard pool party — but with craft cocktails instead of cheap beer and White Claw. Located on the grounds of the Freehand Hotel on Indian Creek Drive, the bar is an ideal spot to take cocktail-inclined friends or out-of-towners in search of a quintessential Miami hideaway. All the specialty cocktails featured on the menu are priced at $14 and delectable, but the bartenders here won't hesitate to shake you the drink of your choice. So stake out a sun chair around the pool, sip a cocktail or three — and don't forget to peek at the menu. If you're in the mood for poolside bites, the shawarma fries are not to be missed. This Miami Beach must-visit is a far cry from the typical mosh-pit atmosphere that dominates the entertainment district.

Best Dive Bar

Happy's Stork Lounge

Happy's Stork Lounge and Liquor
Photo courtesy of Happy Stork Lounge

The qualities of a good dive bar run counter to evolution. The best ones refuse to adapt to gimmicky trends like Tulum-inspired décor, liquid-nitrogen mocktails, and regular mopping protocols. Perhaps no dive bar has stayed more the same over the years — defying survival in a town of rising seas, rents, and cocktail prices — than Happy's Stork Lounge, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it bar attached to a liquor store in a nondescript strip mall on the 79th Street Causeway. It's dark and smoky inside, with wood paneling from the Reagan administration and a silver-hued cash register rumored to have once held dollar bills bearing Frank Sinatra's fingerprints (when Ol' Blue Eyes played at the former piano bar next door). Happy-hour prices likewise hark back to the previous millennium: $4 well drinks and domestic beers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Require more bona fides? Happy's boasts the only liquor store open until 5 a.m. for miles around, and the bar side regularly fills with late-working industry folks until close. The only clues that you have not accidentally stepped into an awesome, boozy time machine and unfortunately remain fixed in the 21st Century: the digital jukebox and flat-screen TV that's broadcasting Heat games or NASCAR races.

