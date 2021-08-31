Most sports bars in Miami have one thing in common: disappointed sports fans. It makes sense, then, that you'd want a sports bar that can make even the worst game seem bearable. That's where Black Market Miami comes in. Founders Erick Passo and Mike Mora say they often reminisce about the memories made at the Bayside Hooters, now the site of their new 8,000-square-foot space equipped with more than 40 TV monitors (many of them outside) and an open-air bar overlooking the nearby marina. The vibe could erase any sore loser's bad mood, and fewer bar fights is always a good thing. Unlike most hole-in-the-wall sports bars, Black Market has more to offer than just TVs. It also serves some seriously crafty cocktails, including a smoked Old Fashioned and a bubbly-topped mezcal margarita alongside a variety of draft craft beers. The food menu is generous, too, with a mix of casual and upscale options.