Miami has a love affair with croquetas, for good reason: The little fried cylinders are pure joy. Most croquetas are filled with ham, chicken, or cod, but if you want to up your game, Dos Croquetas Croqueta Bar will knock your socks off with its out-of-the-ordinary flavors. The small Westchester eatery offers croquetas filled with creamy bacon mac and cheese, bacon cheddar burger, buffalo chicken, and roasted chicken. For the ultimate experience, though, try the 305, filled with picadillo, sweet plantains, and queso. How do they pack all that flavor into a tiny two-bite morsel? Call it magic, or the work of the talented duo behind the place, Alec Fernandez and Vicky Carballo. There are croquetas here for vegetarians and vegans, as well. A flight of six croquetas runs $11.99, and individual ones are $1.99 each. Want to spread the love? Dos Croquetas sends precooked, frozen croquetas anywhere in the U.S.; the grateful recipient just needs to heat and eat.