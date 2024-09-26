This Miami Neighborhood Was Named One of the Coolest Areas on Earth

The travel mavens at Time Out say they tapped insiders to tease out places that offer the best in food, drink, art, culture, and that elusive "it factor."
Other Miami neighborhoods might pop to mind when you're calibrating those factors into a list of contenders. But if you think about it, Little River — bordered roughly by Little Haiti to the south, I-95 to the west, NE Fourth Court to the east, and the banks of the Little River itself to the north — is far from a pretender. Nor is it a mere flash in the Magic City pan. It's an area with its own long (by Miami standards) history, and a place that's chock-full of creative energy and local color, not to mention some of Miami's best eats and arts.
Better still, it has largely managed to dodge the trajectory of the increasingly typical Miami bulldoze-and-build development template. Which is not to say it won't fall prey to the real estate speculation/gentrification engine that powers the city's political and economic boiler room. But for now, at least, it's a cultural playground by locals, for locals.
A Neighborhood That Has It All
Little River has slowly and steadily turned into a vibrant hub. With lower rent (for now, at least), and its proximity to some of Miami's buzziest areas, Little River has become a magnet for fresh businesses, restaurants, and mixed-use developments.
Take The Citadel, for example, a buzzing food hall where even local celebs like North Miami rapper KidFlo grab a bite at spots such as Manjay (for Caribbean bites) or Sweet Melody Ice Cream when that sugar craving hits. It's also home to Stanzione 87, one of the best pizza spots in Miami, and the Key rooftop bar that channels all the laid-back charm of the Florida Keys.
Litter River is a shopper's paradise, too. Independent boutiques like Lower East Coast cater to fashionistas and book lovers, while Éliou, once a jewelry brand, has evolved into a trendy clothing boutique.
Michelin Stars and Sonorous Nights
As the sun sets, Little River's nightlife comes alive in full force. The evening can start with happy hour at Magie, a whimsical natural wine garden that feels like a hidden treasure. And for those into omakase, look no further than Michelin-starred Ogawa, which offers a taste of Tokyo in Miami with stellar sushi.
After the food and drinks settle, you can dance the night away at Little River nightlife spots like ZeyZey, where DJs spin vinyl under disco balls and live music happens under the stars. Better still, Little River has yet to fall prey to the touris trap. It remains a neighborhood by Miamians, for Miamians.
A Cultural Playground
Little River has the art game on lock, too. Just this month, Locust Projects kicked off Miami's arts season with its fall 2024 exhibition openings, pulling together artists, collectors, and a who's who of the art world in a sprawling warehouse. With installations that push boundaries, Little River's creative scene could be on its way to rapidly becoming a cultural cornerstone of Miami.
For those more into melodic, zen-filled moments than murals, Mindful Music Lab has created a soothing space for meditation, reiki, and yoga — all within the bells and whistles of a traditional recording studio. Yes, you can chillax while basking in Miami's musical history (wellness goals!).
The Future Looks Bright
Still on the fence about Little River's rise? Consider this: 2025 will see the return of Fooq's, the intimate downtown "dinner party" restaurant that opened a decade ago. Known for its cozy atmosphere and loyal locals, Fooq's is returning with a bang — in Little River.
And keep Little River on your radar. This neighborhood isn't just up-and-coming — it's already happening, and the world has taken notice.