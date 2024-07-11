 Best Rooftop Bars in Miami: Brickell, South Beach, Coconut Grove | Miami New Times
10 Best Rooftop Bars in Miami

From Rosa Sky in Brickell and Level 6 in Coconut Grove to Terras in Little Havana, these are the best rooftop bars in Miami.
July 11, 2024
Level 6 in Coconut Grove is one of the ten best rooftop bars in Miami.
Level 6 in Coconut Grove is one of the ten best rooftop bars in Miami. Level 6 photo
If there's one thing Miamians know how to do very well, it's rooftop bars. We know a thing or two about creating the perfect rooftop patio atmosphere for sipping on crisp, tropical cocktails in the warm summer sun.

I mean, where else can you look to the right and see coconut trees and look to the left and see a bustling city full of life? In Miami, we simply do it better. From Rosa Sky in Brickell and Level 6 in Coconut Grove to Terras in Little Havana and Mila in South Beach, these rooftop spots do it best.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the best rooftop bars in Miami.
click to enlarge a cocktail with an orange wedge
Cebada Rooftop in Coral Gables is one of the best rooftop bars in Miami.
Cebada Rooftop photo

Cebada Rooftop

124 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-409-2287
cebadarooftop.com
Cebada's top-level patio marries a raw bar and cocktail bar with fabulous views of Coral Gables that's simply perfect for happy hour or after-dinner drinks. The rooftop bar's creatively named cocktails are inspired by owner Jorgie Ramos' Miami roots, from the "Your Wife Is in My Piña Colada" to "Every Belen Guy's Christmas Vacation." Pair them with upscale eats like chorizo-spiced cobia, a Wagyu bone-in rib eye, and Spanish masa fried chicken served with guava butter, or sample a selection of raw bar items like oysters, stone crab claws, and ahi tuna.
click to enlarge drinks and food on a pink table
The Key at the Citadel has Key West vibes in a city setting that's hard to beat.
The Key photo

The Key at the Citadel

8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, at the Citadel
305-908-3849
instagram.com/thekey_miami
At the Key, Florida Keys-inspired cocktails cost $12, and you can order bites from the food hall downstairs that will be delivered directly to your table on the rooftop. Need we say more? This relaxed rooftop bar at the Citadel is inspired by the Florida Keys with fun cocktails, live music, cold beer, honky tonk-style punch bowls, and a come-as-you-are approach — meaning no dress code and a low-key atmosphere filled with pastel hues and beach tunes.
click to enlarge
Level 6 in Coconut Grove is one of the best rooftop bars in Miami.
Level 6 photo

Level 6

3480 Main Hwy., Sixth Floor, Coconut Grove
786-800-2080
level6miami.com
Whether you're looking for a fabulous afternoon cocktail or a cozy rooftop bar for some late-night espresso martinis and tapas, this rooftop bar is perfect for both. At Level 6 in Coconut Grove, guests can soak up the views of Biscayne Bay and Coconut Grove's scenic Main Highway while dabbling in elevated Spanish cuisine, unique handcrafted cocktails, and modern, organic vibes. Menu highlights include Spanish charcuterie and a paella de mariscos, which pair perfectly with the bar's signature cocktails and a great selection of rosé and sparkling wines.
click to enlarge A water garden outdoor dining area
The breezy terrace of Mila offers room for 100 guests to lounge around a 3,000-square-foot water fountain and garden
Mila photo

Mila

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
mila-miami.com
Mila, the Mediterranean-Asian hot spot in South Beach, has just been named one of the most beautiful restaurants in the U.S. Therefore, we had to include its outdoor rooftop bar on this list. Mila offers stunning views of South Beach from an outdoor deck designed by interior designer Olya Volkova, whose minimalist Japanese-inspired aesthetic combines materials like natural stones and reclaimed woods with handmade fabrics and ceramics accented by lush tropical plants. It's a lovely and calm space, made lively by the expertly mixed cocktails.
click to enlarge A hand holding a cocktail
Rosa Sky Rooftop has one of the best happy hours in Miami with skyline views.
Rosa Sky Rooftop photo

Rosa Sky

115 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-745-7486
rosaskyrooftop.com
This trendy, pink-covered rooftop bar with delicious drinks is located on the top floor of the AC & Element Hotel with panoramic views of Brickell. The bar's handcrafted signature cocktails are the perfect summer treat, like the eponymous "Rosa Sky," a brightly hued combination of strawberry and lemongrass vodka with a touch of sparkling rosé wine garnished with a single, rose-shaped ice cube. No matter what you choose, each cocktail perfectly pairs with the menu of small plates like the Cuban "Cigars," charcuterie board, or spicy hummus that are all perfect for sharing.
click to enlarge
The Moxy presents a rooftop oasis in the form of Serena, a spot that channels Mexico City in the heart of South Beach.
Photo by Michael Kleinburg

Serena

915 Collins Ct., Miami Beach
305-306-3776
serenamiami.com
Serena, an open-air rooftop restaurant and bar in South Beach, channels the alfresco patios of Oaxaca and Mexico City. The lushly planted terrace with both lounge and table seating offers garden-like outdoor dining in bold shades of pink, orange, coral, and blue. Each seat creates an inviting atmosphere for sunset cocktails, from plush sofas and overstuffed banquettes to swinging barstools and cushioned wrought-iron chairs. Plus, the food menu pairs deliciously with cocktails like the "Serena Margarita," a combination of tequila, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, Chinola passion fruit liqueur, agave, and lime juice.
click to enlarge
Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar is one of the best rooftop bars in Miami.
Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar photo

Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar

3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-0000
mayfairhousemiami.com
Miamians can get their sip on at Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove, one of the trendiest bars in town. The Mayfair's rooftop has turned into a tropical oasis, and the poolside rum bar is the perfect spot to snag a beverage or two and relax. Here, guests and locals can find creative tropical cocktails, cuisine, and live music. An extensive rum lineup means plenty of beach-themed favorites like punches, daiquiris, and the essential piña colada. The food menu includes conch ceviche, a rock lobster cocktail, and fried oyster sliders.
click to enlarge an orange cocktail
Sugar rooftop at the East Hotel in Brickell is one of the most beautiful rooftop bars in Miami
Sugar photo

Sugar

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami
305-712-7000
easthotels.com
Sugar at the East Hotel in the heart of Brickell is one of Miami's best rooftops and for good reason. It offers unsurpassed 360-degree views of the city in a lush setting with a hand-carved wooden bar. The patio is lush with cool furniture to relax on, and the food and drinks are top-notch. The Asian-themed tapas and a fresh-focused cocktail program with options like the "Apple-a-Day," made with gin, apple, elderflower liqueur, ginger juice, citrus, and pickled ginger. In true Miami fashion, once the sun sets, a DJ appears, turning the chill happy hour spot into a nightclub-like scene. Plan a visit to the Tea Room, which was once a super-secret speakeasy but is now open for Asian Night Brunch, a five-course bottomless brunch in the evening.
click to enlarge a bar at night
Terras is one of the best rooftop bars in Miami.
Terras photo

Terras

528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami
305-204-1793
lifehousehotels.com
Terras is a vibey, tropical rooftop bar and restaurant located on the rooftop of Life House in Little Havana. This rooftop oasis is where you can find light bites and delicious cocktails inspired by the street foods across South America and the Caribbean served tapas-style to highlight the communal atmosphere. Here, house-made juices, tinctures, syrups, and infusions feature fresh herbs and garnishes sourced from the property's edible gardens, so each cocktail has a local touch.
click to enlarge
Nothing beats the ocean views from Watr at the 1 Rooftop.
Photo courtesy of Watr at the 1 Rooftop

Watr at the 1 Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6580
1hotels.com
With unobstructed sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and the sandy beaches of Miami Beach, this alfresco rooftop bar restaurant serves Peruvian-influenced fare like Florida grouper ceviche and a steak saltado bowl over confit potatoes. Pair either with the bar's skinny piña made with rum, coconut rum, organic coconut, pineapple, and fresh lime juice. Relax and lounge during the day, or party into the night with DJ sets alongside the crowds that gather to dance and mingle.
