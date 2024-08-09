Sweet Melody Ice Cream to Open Its Scoop Shop at the Citadel This August

Finally, Miami's beloved family-run ice cream shop with locations in Kendall and Coral Gables is expanding to the delight of those who live further north in Miami.
Sweet Melody Ice Cream, the beloved ice cream shop that's home to "Kooki Monster" ice cream, is opening its third Miami location on Friday, August 16, at the Citadel in Little River near Miami Shores. The first 50 guests on opening day will receive a scoop for only $1 each.
Sweet Melody is the latest addition to the Citadel, which features 13 other vendors including Pho Sho, Borti, Ash Pizza Parlor, Manjai, the Shores, and its most recent addition, Stanzione Pizza.
The ice cream shop was founded by Mike Romeu in 2016 when he started making ice cream in his kitchen with the help of friends and family who served as taste testers and supporters. Named after his daughter, Sweet Melody soon expanded and was seen on menus of local restaurants and even Miami stadiums.
Thanks to its loyal following, the ice cream shop opened its first location in Kendall and then in Coral Gables. The rest is history. “This new location is more than just an expansion, it’s a fantastic chance for us to reach a wider audience and share our passion for exceptional quality and inventive flavors with even more ice cream enthusiasts,” says Romeu.
While regulars already have their go-to orders, for those trying the ice cream shop for the first time in North Miami there are plenty of options to choose from:
The Ten Signature Flavors:
"Tahitian Vanilla Bean," "Ecuadorian Chocolate," "Bo & Jo’s Guava Cream Cheese," "Abuela’s Flan," "Café con Leche,"" Peanut Buttercup," pistachio, "Strawberry Fields Whenever," "Hella Nutella," and the "Kooki Monster" which is now made with natural food coloring because of Romeu's mission to switch from artificial coloring to natural coloring and be more sustainable in 2024.
Sweet Melody also offers seasonal specials and exclusive weekly flavors, all which will be available at this new location.
Sweet Melody at the Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; Opening Friday, August 16, at 8:30 a.m. sweetmelodyicecream.com.