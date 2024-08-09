 Sweet Melody Ice Cream Shop Opening at the Citadel | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sweet Melody Ice Cream to Open Its Scoop Shop at the Citadel This August

Miami's beloved ice cream shop Sweet Melody Ice Cream is bringing its scoop shop to the Citadel in Little River this August.
August 9, 2024
Owner of Sweet Melody ice cream, Michel Romeu
Owner of Sweet Melody ice cream, Michel Romeu Sweet Melody photo

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Finally, Miami's beloved family-run ice cream shop with locations in Kendall and Coral Gables is expanding to the delight of those who live further north in Miami.

Sweet Melody Ice Cream, the beloved ice cream shop that's home to "Kooki Monster" ice cream, is opening its third Miami location on Friday, August 16, at the Citadel in Little River near Miami Shores. The first 50 guests on opening day will receive a scoop for only $1 each.

Sweet Melody is the latest addition to the Citadel, which features 13 other vendors including Pho Sho, Borti, Ash Pizza Parlor, Manjai, the Shores, and its most recent addition, Stanzione Pizza.

The ice cream shop was founded by Mike Romeu in 2016 when he started making ice cream in his kitchen with the help of friends and family who served as taste testers and supporters. Named after his daughter, Sweet Melody soon expanded and was seen on menus of local restaurants and even Miami stadiums.

Thanks to its loyal following, the ice cream shop opened its first location in Kendall and then in Coral Gables. The rest is history. “This new location is more than just an expansion, it’s a fantastic chance for us to reach a wider audience and share our passion for exceptional quality and inventive flavors with even more ice cream enthusiasts,” says Romeu.
click to enlarge
The new Kookie Monster has no artificial coloring.
Sweet Melody photo
This year, Sweet Melody celebrated eight years of serving delicious scoops to the community, which is an integral part of its success. Throughout its eight years, Sweet Melody has partaken in local events, including collaborations with Night Owl Cookies for a Taylor Swift album release party and the comeback of the Choco Taco with Coyo Taco.

While regulars already have their go-to orders, for those trying the ice cream shop for the first time in North Miami there are plenty of options to choose from:

The Ten Signature Flavors:

"Tahitian Vanilla Bean," "Ecuadorian Chocolate," "Bo & Jo’s Guava Cream Cheese," "Abuela’s Flan," "Café con Leche,"" Peanut Buttercup," pistachio, "Strawberry Fields Whenever," "Hella Nutella," and the "Kooki Monster" which is now made with natural food coloring because of Romeu's mission to switch from artificial coloring to natural coloring and be more sustainable in 2024.

Sweet Melody also offers seasonal specials and exclusive weekly flavors, all which will be available at this new location.

Sweet Melody at the Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; Opening Friday, August 16, at 8:30 a.m. sweetmelodyicecream.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
This Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

Food & Drink News

This Spot in Sunrise Might Make the Best Dim Sum in South Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Family-Run Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Family-Run Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes in Coral Gables

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Kitsune House Is a Hidden Gem for Asian Fusion Eats in Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami

Kitsune House Is a Hidden Gem for Asian Fusion Eats in Downtown Miami

By Rachel Costa
New Bali-Style Café Makes Beautiful Vegetarian Brunch in Miami

Restaurant Reviews

New Bali-Style Café Makes Beautiful Vegetarian Brunch in Miami

By Adriana Santos
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation