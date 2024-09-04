 Exploring Miami's Music and Wellness Scenes | Miami New Times
A Growing Community Is Helping Miami's Music and Wellness Scenes Intersect

There's another side to the Magic City nightlife, where folks are trying to live a more grounded and peaceful life.
September 4, 2024
Photo by Lily Fonte
Over the decades, Miami has built a solid party-hard reputation. The city often serves the destination girls' trips that will 100 percent ruin friendships or a poolside playground for the bachelors with money to spend on overpriced bottle service and hard drugs.

But there's another side to the Magic City nightlife, where folks are trying to live a more grounded and peaceful life without sacrificing the tiki-tiki vibes.

Brittany Berger is the founder of Mindful Music Lab, a hub for meditation, reiki, and yoga practices adorned with the bells and whistles of a traditional recording studio in Miami's Little River neighborhood. She's also a prominent figure in a scene where Miami's wellness and music communities intersect.

Last month, on August 8, Berger released her debut album, Mind Full, the same day as an astrological phenomenon known as the Lion's Gate Portal. Created at her studio, the eight-track, genre-blending record serves as a spiritually sonic smackdown to the concept of meditation music. On the record, Berger's voice recites affirmations over a curated assortment of beats made to help make meditation more accessible and fun.

"I set out to create something that could be remixed by DJs at the club, used in women's circle meditations, and simply enjoyed alone in your bedroom," Berger explains.

The project's multifaceted messaging of self-improvement and personal liberation is delivered in glittery packaging, making familiar and unfamiliar folks feel more inclined to dip their toes in uncharted waters.

Before the project's inception and during the lab's development, Berger's journey saw her take on various occupations, from mindset coaching for professional athletes to reiki healing to music production. The many different lenses she wore helped her see a desperate need for mental health awareness in the music industry.
Using the many skills under her belt, it makes sense that she and Mindful Music Lab are reimagining how Miami can be perceived — that Miami's unique edge can be sharpened by the mental insight gained through meditation. You can personally experience the Lab's actualized vision through its Movement sessions, which take place every other Tuesday at 7 p.m. During the class, you'll engage in a soothing yoga practice followed by a vibrational healing sound bath bound to ease every tense bone in your body. The frequencies emitted through the use of sound bowls are utilized in these sessions in conjunction with guided deep breathing to add an immersive layer that showcases the healing power of music and meditation.

Despite being a big player in this movement, Berger isn't the only local figure helping music and wellness.

Film director, musician, and Coastal Mediations founder Angelica Bourland hosts live DJ breathwork classes under the various moon phases. Veering away from the traditional style of meditation, Bourland has you breathe in time with the music from behind the DJ booth, which creates a convenient way to find more tunes for your playlists while simultaneously aligning your chakras. You can catch Bourland alongside Berger at Mindful Music Lab as part of its Live Breathwork Meditation on Thursday, September 26, at 7 p.m.
DJ and artist Cole Knight, who personally inspired Berger's album and reiki sessions, also holds sound healing sessions at the Lab. Her emphasis on chanting and humming offers a chance to work on voice projection, which is helpful for both speaking generally and asking your boss for a raise. While her role is predominantly in the music production scene, Knight and her ties back to the wellness community in Miami capture the spiritual depth of artists in the circuit.

Then there's Mike Jojo, owner of Jojo Tea, who invites visitors to sip on healing herbs while enjoying a specially curated playlist made to merge the senses. Jojo Tea's tasting sessions have guests sample a wide range of teas, from unoxidized and oxidized teas to aged brews, under gentile lighting and more mellow sounds that blend the vibes of a boiler room and coffee shop. Jojo also implements the art of "mindful sipping," where every step from brewing to tasting is handled carefully and slowly to create a meditative, almost trance-like journey without the drugs. Sessions are generally priced at $77.

For those wanting to go out and meet people who may be sober or just over partying, consider looking into Miami's wellness space where you're not abstaining from the electric feel the 305 is so distinctly known for. You might be pleasantly surprised to find a vibrant and fun community ready to welcome yogis and rave heads alike with a dance.
