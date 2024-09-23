Popular Downtown Miami Gem to Make Grand Comeback in Little River

Fooq's, which cultivated a loyal customer base when it opened nearly ten years ago for its cozy, "dinner party at someone's house" atmosphere, is boldly making a comeback with a new location in Miami's burgeoning Little River neighborhood. The restaurant closed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic after citing a significant loss of revenue.
Now, the restaurant is set to return with multiple dining areas, a chill outdoor patio, lush greenery, and even a chef's counter.
Fooq, Yes: The New Fooq's 2.0 in Little RiverWhat was once a quaint dining spot is evolving into a 9,000-square-foot restaurant featuring multiple dining rooms, a lounge, and an outdoor area. For Fooq's owner, David Foulquier, the expansion is more than a change in size — it mirrors the restaurant's growth and the broader evolution of Miami's culinary scene.
When Fooq's first opened in 2015, downtown Miami wasn't the dining destination it is today. In fact, Foulquier, then just 24 years old, was seen as a pioneer for taking a risk on a less-traveled area in a rougher, grittier part of town. His gamble paid off, as Fooq's quickly became known for its warm, personal touch — a place where diners could count on being recognized by name or face. Over time, the restaurant evolved from offering globally inspired comfort food to focusing on Persian stews and kebabs, a nod to Foulquier's French-Persian heritage.
Now, Foulquier is bringing that same pioneering spirit to Little River, a neighborhood he sees as Miami's next culinary hub. The parallels between downtown Miami in 2015 and Little River today are not lost on him, though the area is already home to some notable restaurants such as La Natural and dining hall the Citadel, with Sunny's and Macchialina on the way. "When we first opened Fooq's, we were in this up-and-coming, slightly risky area. It's exciting to now be part of another neighborhood that's on the rise," Foulquier says.
Brand New Vibe Inspired by the Middle East and New DishesOne of the most notable aspects of the new Fooq's is its sheer scale. The 9,000-square-foot space, designed by Stockholm-based Joyn Studio, will feature a blend of Middle Eastern and Moroccan influences with a contemporary Scandinavian twist. Joyn Studio, led by three women known for their work on Michelin-starred restaurants in Stockholm and Singapore, played a pivotal role in helping Foulquier bring his vision to life. "Their design is fresh and distinctly different from what you usually see in Miami," Foulquier says. The design is meant to create a fluid, multi-sensory experience for guests, with various rooms offering different vibes, textures, and sounds. "I want people to feel like there's always something around the corner, that Fooq's is more than meets the eye," he explains.
The revamped restaurant will include a chef's counter, where guests can enjoy a communal dining experience akin to gathering around a fire, and a covered patio for outdoor seating. A second-level lounge with nightclub elements (name and more details forthcoming) will allow guests to transition from dinner to late-night entertainment seamlessly. "At the old Fooq's, you'd finish dinner and head to the nearby clubs to keep the night going," Foulquier says. "Now, you can do it all in one place, from sunset to sunrise."
Despite the dramatic expansion, Foulquier remains focused on staying true to Fooq's culinary roots.
While the menu will still feature the Persian stews and kebabs that drew diners to the first location, Foulquier hints at some new additions — specifically, pizza. Given his ownership of Eleventh Street Pizza (and the growing popularity of the dish in Miami), Fooq's will offer its own spin. "You can expect Middle Eastern-inspired pizza made in the wood-fired oven, as well as mezze, dips, pasta, and a raw bar," Foulquier teases, although the exact details of the menu will be revealed closer to the opening date.
The Competition in Miami Is Fierce, But Fooq's Is ReadyAnother major shift in Miami's dining scene since Fooq's first opened is the influx of out-of-town restaurant groups and the growing demand for high-end dining experiences. "The landscape has changed a lot. You're seeing more counter-style tasting menus, more high-end sushi restaurants, and more out-of-town groups from places like New York and Los Angeles finding success here," Foulquier notes. The competition is fierce, and for Fooq's to succeed in this new environment, Foulquier understands the need for evolution. "If I opened the old Fooq's today, it would be a blip on the radar," he says. "You have to compete with the Major Food Groups of the industry and the big names now."
For Foulquier, this evolution is not just about keeping up with the competition — it's about elevating Miami's culinary landscape as a whole. He believes that as more out-of-town chefs and restaurateurs make their mark on the city, it will raise the bar for everyone, including local chefs. "I hope this starts breeding a new generation of local chefs who put their names on things and keep Miami's soul intact," he says.
As Fooq's prepares to open its doors in early 2025, Foulquier is excited about what's to come. "It's going to be a new chapter for Fooq's and for Miami's dining scene. I can't wait for people to experience it," he says. With its innovative design, expanded menu, and focus on creating a one-of-a-kind guest experience, the new Fooq's is poised to make waves in Little River — and beyond.
Fooq's. 150 NW 73rd St., Miami; fooqsmiami.com. Opening early 2025.