Best Clothing Store

Childhood friends Duda Teizeria and Cristina Mantiall set out to build a creative agency and accidentally founded a jewelry brand, Éliou, that has since evolved into a full-blown clothing store. Accident isn't exactly the right word; Éliou, like its designs, grew organically. That growth turned exponential after a celebrity endorsement at the height of Harry Styles mania. Éliou, though, is beyond the hype. In fact, the key to its success is a relaxed elegance. The team's designs are effortlessly refined, natural but artful, and handcrafted. The lifelong friends use Miami, and its proximity to water, as a guiding inspiration. Their telepathically linked design process and dedication to authenticity — they don't make anything they don't want to wear — have created a playful yet defined brand. Éliou's coveted pieces are perfect for sumptuous sojourns along the Riviera or running errands in Little Havana.