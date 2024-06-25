Best Clothing Store

Second Showing is more than a consignment shop; it's a community. Owner Joanna Barusch started in department-store retail before realizing she could be her own girl boss. Second Showing moved from its original location in South Miami to Pinecrest, where this haven for the stylish has thrived for 24 years. Specializing in high-end shoes, women's apparel — sizes zero to twenty — and designer handbags like Chanel, Prada, and Gucci, Second Showing embodies a mission of "recycle, restyle, and renew." You'll find everything from the perfect manic pixie prom dress to upscale brunch mom ensembles at a fraction of retail prices and with the secure knowledge you're taking it easier on the Earth. Early on, working women with an eye for affordable style were her target audience, but any trip to Second Showing demonstrates that while those loyal patrons remain, there's a broader crowd now with younger generations swarming the racks. Joanna's vision has always been centered on women supporting women. It's not just about looking fabulous, it's also about shared experiences, as mothers introduce their daughters to the shop and friends come together to find new 'fits and make memories.