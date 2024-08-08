The 10 Best Omakase Restaurants in Miami

But what exactly is omakase?
To paint it simply, omakase is a meal consisting of dishes selected by the chef. The Japanese word directly translates to "leave to someone else." In the case of sushi, it means to leave the meal consisting of Japanese sushi, such as bluefin tuna or sea urchin nigiri, to the discretion of a sushi chef. First coined in 1967, the style of dining gained popularity in the 1990s. Nowadays, it's primarily experienced at a sushi counter with only a handful of seats (although this varies) and may be accompanied by alcoholic beverages such as sake or white wine that complement the selections.
While most omakase preparations include traditional Japanese fare, a few chefs in Miami are combining Asian cuisine with flavors from other cultures, like Sushi by Scratch, an omakase restaurant in Coconut Grove that goes above and beyond fresh fish with its creations.
Although omakase experiences can be intimidating to those unfamiliar with the dining experience, New Times has you covered on what to expect at Miami's best omakase restaurants, presented below in alphabetical order and with prices dictated upfront. Please note that prices do not include gratuity or beverages.
Hiden313 NW 25th St., Miami
hidenmiami.com Price: $300 per person for parties of one to eight
Inside the Taco Stand in Wynwood, a small silver keypad hangs next to a bare copper wall. Enter a secret code, and the wall becomes a sliding door. It opens slowly and carefully, revealing a covert room fit for no more than ten people. This is Hiden, a mysterious, eight-seat omakase restaurant where you will experience 15 courses of fish flown in from Japan. There are no menus. Your meal will be in the hands of Japanese executive chef Okano, who will decide what to serve only hours before your arrival. Traditionally, he offers two cold appetizers, a soup, seven to eight sushi courses, a hot item, and dessert. The two-hour experience is limited to eight diners and requires reservations.
Hiyakawa2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-333-2417
hiyakawamiami.com
Price: $250 per person for parties of one to four
The omakase experience hosted at the sushi counter of Hiyakawa, selected by Chef Tomo, features seasonal fish and ingredients flown in daily from the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo, along with regular offerings from some of Miami's small, local purveyors. Hiyakawa's Edomae-style omakase consists of four to five small plates and a selection of seasonal nigiri. Plus, Hiyakawa's whimsical ceiling is pared down with light wooden fixtures and white walls, and the staff is dutifully attentive. Pro tip: Be sure to make a reservation.
Mila Omakase1636 Meridian Ave., Rooftop, Miami Beach
786-706-0744
mila-miami.com/milaomakasePrice: $195 per person
The multi-sensory omakase experience at Mila Omakase features a 12-course menu with ever-changing dishes curated by Mila Omakase's executive chef, Reiji Yoshizawa. Table reservations are scheduled for 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. The intimate space features a massive overhanging cherry blossom tree, a marble countertop, and a 500-year-old hinoki wood cutting board. The dishes are made with ingredients such as line-caught fish flown in daily, innovative vegetables and condiments, sea urchin from Hokkaido, bluefin tuna from Ehime prefecture, and Bushu-Gyu Wagyu beef from Saitama prefecture.
Mr. Omakase163 SE First St., Miami
mromakase.comPrice: $60 - $149 per person for parties of one to ten
Mr. Omakase creators Andrew Mayer and Ryan Leto partnered together to offer Miami a quality — but also affordable — omakase option. Three different menus make it easy to decide just how far you're willing to go — and spend. At the eight-seat sushi counter, executive chef Ryo Kato, formerly of 1-800-Lucky's Myumi, offers guests their choice of entry-level or experienced meals. It starts with the $60 per person option for ten courses and continues with a 14-course meal for $109 per person. If you're ready for more, a generous 18-course experience is priced at $149 per person, which features premium sushi like chūtoro, Japanese uni, and A5 Wagyu. Reservations are required, and payment is taken in advance.
Ogawa7223 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/ogawamiami Price: $350 per person for parties one to four
Plenty of restaurants try to create a facsimile of Japan, but at one-star Michelin restaurant Ogawa, you'll feel like you stepped through a portal to the real place. Miami fades away as you become immersed in the remarkable meal, prepared kappo-style to allow for extra food orders and pleasant conversation with Master Chef Masa and Chef Royce's seasonal Omakase and his diligent kitchen staff. The sushi bar offers ten seats to guarantee intimacy and kikubari, the Japanese art of caring for others. Once you walk through the door at this luxurious, sumptuously decorated omakase next to the train tracks in Little River, you'll instantly understand why it's worth every penny.
OmakaiMultiple locations in Miami
omakai.comPrice: $20 - $95 per person
The Magic City is showing an impressive penchant for sushi, attracting world-renowned chefs and a growing number of elite omakase experiences. In Miami, a standout is Omakai, founded by three friends who lamented the area's dearth of reasonably priced sushi. To offer a more affordable omakase experience, guests can choose three multi-course options that begin with seasonal-themed appetizers and sashimi, followed by an assortment of sushi and hand rolls. We suggest guests go with the "Oma Deluxe" ($40) — a ten-course progression that goes down even better when paired with one of the restaurant's four seasonal sake flights. A vestige of those pandemic days, there's even the brand's own "Homeakase" offering, a specialty to-go menu box that brings the Omakai chef-curated experience to you.
Shingo112 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables
shingomiami.com Price: $225 per person
Although there are plenty of new omakase restaurants in Miami, one truly stands out from the rest: Shingo in Coral Gables. The one-star Michelin restaurant is helmed by fourth-generation master and award-winning sushi chef Shingo Akikuni, and the 14-seat counter in Coral Gables is like a teleportation device to Osaka, Japan. Here, the premium fish sourced entirely from Japan is sliced with uniform precision and dressed with barely just a swipe of seasoning like nikiri. Here, Akikuni and his second-in-command handle the group of 14 without missing a beat as they seem to glide while serving each dish. Plus, the servers ever so gracefully pour sake from Japan and even offer to hold your belongings so you can give yourself over entirely to the experience.
Sushi Bar Miami Beach1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
at the Esmé Hotel
305-423-5888
sushibarhospitality.comPrice: $175 per person, including a $50 deposit
Sushi Bar Miami Beach is an intimate omakase speakeasy inside of Esmé Hotel that guides guests through 17 courses. Behind a discreet 12-seat counter, sushi chefs work their magic on cutting boards right before your eyes while engaging with each guest. Founded in 2020 in Austin, Texas, Sushi Bar has since expanded to other cities across the U.S. The experience starts 20 minutes prior to the scheduled seating time with a complimentary welcome cocktail inside El Salon. For date night, the drink menu is extensive, and they recommended pairing flights of sake or a cocktail with your meal. The sake pairing is an add-on, but so worth it.
Sushi by Scratch3540 Main Hwy., Miami
786-254-1204
sushibyscratchrestaurants.comPrice: $185 per person, including a $25 deposit
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee and his wife Margarita Kallas-Lee channel the chef's fondest memories growing up in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley with an ever-changing selection of nigiri. Those in the know may be familiar with the original Sushi by Scratch in Los Angeles. At one time, the restaurant didn't have a name, a website, or a phone number. Instead, guests clamored for seats via a chalkboard system. It's now seven locations strong. The Miami restaurant has ten bar spots offered during three nightly seatings, where diners can indulge in Lee's unique approach to "new wave" nigiri with flavors that are unique and satisfying. Each of his locations serves 17 courses, a half-dozen that stand as the chef's signature creations.
Sushi Yasu TanakaMultiple locations in Miami
instagram.com/sushiyasutanakaPrice: $29 - $59
In 2020, Chef Tanaka and his wife opened their first sushi restaurant, Sushi Yasu Tanaka by Masumura in Mia Market. The brand quickly became popular in Miami due to its high-quality sushi and fair prices, earning recognition from the Michelin Guide. It even received recognition for being named New Times' Best Sushi in 2023. The menu at the downtown location features a nigiri omakase, maguro flight, salmon sampler, and a six-piece chef's selection with reasonable prices ranging from $29 to $59.