Neapolitan Pizzeria Stanzione Pizza Reopens in Little River

The reason for its closure? Brickell had changed, and not for the better.
With glitzy, big-budget restaurants moving in and the departure of local clientele, it has become nearly impossible for smaller, owner-operated restaurants to remain afloat. The closure marked the end of a beloved chapter for those who cherished Stanzione 87’s commitment to traditional Neapolitan pies in a sea of ever-increasing opulence.
But just when it seemed like the story was over, Stanzione has found new life — this time, in the more laid-back, community-oriented neighborhood of Miami Shores.
Nestled within the Citadel in Little River, Stanzione Pizza has found a new home in a location that seems tailor-made for its ethos. The space previously housed Ash, another restaurant by Franco Stanzione, the founder of Stanzione 87, and now it’s back — ready to win over Miami Shores and Little River with its uncompromising dedication to crafting the perfect pizza.
New Times caught up with Stanzione to talk about the challenges of operating a successful restaurant in Brickell, the excitement over the new location, and what fans can expect from the revived Stanzione Pizza.
Brickell's Evolution Through the Eyes of StanzioneStanzione opened Stanzione 87 in Brickell in 2013. Despite the fierce competition among restaurants in Brickell and Miami’s then-rapidly growing pizza scene, the restaurant quickly gained notoriety for its traditional Neapolitan pizza. Favored by many in the restaurant industry, its wood-fired pies arrived with perfectly blistered crusts and impossibly molten centers—a reflection of Stanzione’s commitment to authenticity. The restaurant was even certified by the Italian government, adhering to strict guidelines set by Neapolitan pizza officials—a process far more complex than it might sound.
Although it was popular among locals, Stanzione’s journey navigating his business in Brickell was far from smooth. “We had been open for only three months before they closed my street for Brickell City Centre construction for two and a half years,” Stanzione recalls. “It was tough, but we powered through. I had incredible mentors—like Aaron Brooks from Edge, Michael Pirolo from Macchialina, and Larry Mele from Pummarola—who helped me keep pushing forward. Without them, I don’t think we’d have made it.”
But Brickell’s challenges didn’t stop at construction. Over the years, the neighborhood morphed into a playground for high-end dining, leaving little room for the kind of intimate, focused culinary experience that Stanzione 87 offered. “Brickell’s scene shifted to a place where serious, single-product establishments didn’t really fit. The vibe changed, and it became clear that it wasn’t the right neighborhood for us anymore,” Stanzione reflects.
A New Era in Miami Shores With the Same Authentic PiesThe move to Miami Shores feels like a breath of fresh air. “Up here, people aren’t as transient. You see the same faces, people who live here and are invested in the community. It feels more in line with what I’ve always tried to do,” Stanzione says. The new location has already begun to build a loyal following, and the grand opening on August 15 promises to be a highlight, with collaborations from local culinary heavyweights and mentors of Stanzione, like Aaron Brooks and Michael Pirolo. “We used to throw these wild natural wine parties with different themes—like ‘Last Night on Earth’ with caviar, bone marrow, and champagne. We might bring back some of that energy for the grand opening,” Stanzione teases.
As for the menu, fans of Stanzione 87 will be thrilled to see some beloved favorites return, like the chopped salad, spicy honey wings, and, of course, the classic Margherita pizza. But there’s plenty of newness to get excited about too, including a fried pizza that Stanzione says is a must-try and a playful trio of mini pizzas—perfect for those who want to sample a bit of everything.“The pizza trio was one of our best ideas in 11 years,” Stanzione shares. “They’re adorable, four to six-inch pies and it’s great for anyone trying us out for the first time.” (We recommend trying a classic Margherita, the indulgent carbonara, and the calzone, which is also offered as a mini option in the flight.)
Stanzione is also getting back to his roots, rolling up his sleeves and getting hands-on with every aspect of the business. After a whirlwind period where he managed multiple restaurant openings across Miami, he’s happy to focus solely on Stanzione Pizza. “We’ve got a much smaller team now, and I’m making most of the pizzas myself. It feels like the early days, and I’m determined to make this the best version of Stanzione 87 yet,” he says.
As part of his vision for the future, Stanzione hints at upcoming pizza omakase nights, where he plans to team up with local chefs to craft unique and innovative pizzas once a month. A buzz-worthy frozen pizza project is also on the horizon, allowing pizza lovers to enjoy Stanzione’s flavors at home, anytime they crave.
With a grand opening just around the corner and a renewed commitment to quality, Stanzione Pizza’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for Miami’s pizza lovers. As Stanzione puts it, "Our main goal is to make the best Neapolitan pizza north of 70th Street."
Well, with this new chapter, they're well on their way.
Stanzione Pizza. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, at the Citadel; instagram.com/stanzionepizza. Currently open serving a partial menu. Grand opening with the full menu is on August 15. Already available for delivery via Uber Eats.