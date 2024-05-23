Female Hospitality Trailblazers Open Wine and Snack Bar in Little River

In a town filled with club-restaurants, fancy out-of-town imports, and, *shivers,* bottle service, a low-key, no-fuss, high-quality wine bar is a welcome addition to Miami's dining scene. Therefore, we predict Little River's new wine and snack bar, Magie, is about to be welcomed with open arms (and mouths).
Located at the former Sherwoods location along Northeast Second Avenue in Little River, Magie will open on May 30 as a counter service wine and snack bar, where guests can pair bottles of wine or craft beer with curated, no-fuss snacks. The curated snacks range from tinned fish and (more affordable) caviar to an array of charcuterie choices, so guests can completely vibe as if they were having a wine night at home.
Oh, and in a unique twist, Magie will be so easygoing that it will have no menu and no table service. However, items can be plated and served with locally sourced bread for diners to bring to their table and out to the front or back patios.
Owner Caroline Strauss, a veteran of the Miami restaurant scene who’s opened more than 60 restaurants and bars across the globe throughout her career, wanted to create "a pop-up space for the community to hang and do their thing," she so perfectly explains. Strauss is known throughout Miami for her involvement in homegrown spots such as James Beard-nominated Italian restaurant Macchialina, one of New Times Top 100 Bars, Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant at the Broken Shaker, the Anderson, and as the silent operator of the Citadel since 2020.
Inspired by the "tin-to-table" ethos of the Mediterranean, Magie is about high-quality ingredients in a no-frills atmosphere. Strauss wants to capture the easygoing spirit and elevated nibbles of her travels to cities like Barcelona and Ibiza where a great bottle of wine, a tin of fish, and a hunk of crusty bread made for some of the best meals of her life. “I want to bring my travel experiences home.” The name "Magie," French for creating special moments filled with magic, defines the atmosphere Strauss wants to create — a buzzy, non-pretentious place to hang out and drink great wine with neighbors.
This is why she joined forces with Macchialina’s award-winning beverage director, Jacqueline Pirolo, to lead the wine bar's extensive wine program. Pirolo’s curated wine bottles will line the walls for customers to browse and choose from. Pirolo’s innovative wine program has consistently earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence since 2019, made Gambero Rosso’s “Best Contemporary Wine List” in 2021, and Wine Enthusiast recently declared her one of “7 Female Wine Pros Shaping Miami" in 2023. Plus, Macchialina became the first restaurant in South Florida to receive a James Beard nomination for “Outstanding Wine and Other Beverage” in 2022 and 2023.
In order for Strauss to truly capture the atmosphere of her travels, she tapped art director and expert in creative fabrication, Sofia Cirincione of Velvet Hammer, who executed Magie’s build-out and design, creating the elegance of an old-world café with the relaxed feel of a neighborhood staple. Here, expect dark colors and mismatched furniture, which will be used to create warm, cozy moments for intimate groups or to mingle with the community. A bistro-style tan and red checkered floor and Middle Eastern-inspired bronzed ceiling will lend to the eclectic feel of the space, filled with old-school and low-fi hip-hop beats.
Together, the three women form a trio of trailblazing women driving Magie to the forefront in the fast-growing enclave of Little River.
Magie will also provide a place for Strauss to showcase homegrown talent. Therefore, expect live music on weekends, as well as local artists, chefs, and pop-up thrift and markets every Sunday.
Magie. 8281 NE Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/magiemiami. Opening May 30.