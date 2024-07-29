 Miami Neighborhood Among Best Up-and-Coming Areas in US | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Neighborhood Makes TravelMag's List of "Up-and-Coming" Spots

This Miami neighborhood was named among the best up-and-coming areas in U.S.
July 29, 2024
A rendering of the indoor courtyard at the Little River Plaza, an apartment building with "micro-units."
A rendering of the indoor courtyard at the Little River Plaza, an apartment building with "micro-units." Glavovic Studio photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nestled within one of Miami's most historic communities, Little River has been a prime location for development in recent years. Comprising roughly 24 acres, the neighborhood is seeing rapid change through commercial and residential investment, with comparisons to Wynwood's transformation bandied about.

An influx of restaurants and art venues has now landed Little River on TravelMag's list of "most up-and-coming" places in the U.S. The magazine picked out rising neighborhoods from major cities across the nation and featured them in the July article, running through cultural hotspots and foodie destinations.

TravelMag highlighted the area's lure for entrepreneurs and artists aspiring to open up galleries or art spaces in Miami.

"Once an industrial hive, this area north of Little Haiti and trendy Wynwood is now a magnet for entrepreneurs and artists readapting industrial buildings and art spaces and galleries opening. A major attraction, The Citadel is a rooftop food hall where dining meets shopping and entertainment," author Tracy Kaler wrote.
click to enlarge Shoppers sift through racks of blouses and pants at a Miami flea market
A flea market in Miami's Little River community.
Little River Flea photo
The community gets its name from a waterway that flows along Miami's northern edge into Biscayne Bay. Little River was once a hub of Miami's industrial production and dairy industry, though its commercial districts grew quiet in decades past owing to offshoring and economic shifts in South Florida. Nowadays, Little River's central location and relatively high elevation are drawing the attention of developers as property prices have skyrocketed against the backdrop of gentrification sweeping through Miami neighborhoods.
click to enlarge An abandoned building in Miami with graffiti on it
Former Little River commercial district
Photo by Phillip Pessar/Flickr
In 2022, Forbes recognized Little River as a "neighborhood to watch" in an article that summarized commercial development in the community, spearheaded by real estate firms MVW and AJ Capital. Sandwiched between Little Haiti and El Portal, neighborhood was praised for its breadth of local talent, art, and cultural vibrancy

With Asian-inspired restaurants like Ogawa showcasing the art of Omakase, and other hidden gems like Bar Kaiju, the food scene in Little River makes it a must-stop destination in Miami.

TravelMag also recognized 15 other neighborhoods in American cities:

1. Brewerytown, Philadelphia
2. Buckman, Portland
3. Butchertown, Louisville
4. Bywater, New Orleans
5. Corktown, Detroit
6. Deep Ellum, Dallas
7. Edgewood, Washington D.C.
8. Frogtown, Los Angeles
9. Govalle, Austin
10. Gowanus, Brooklyn
11. Greenwood, Seattle
12. North Park, San Diego
13. Outer Sunset, San Francisco
14. Pilsen, Chicago
15. Wedgewood-Houston, Nashville

How did TravelMag pick the hippest neighborhoods?

The magazine focused on 16 major cities chosen from a total of 25 cities under consideration. The article measured a neighborhood's "up-and-coming" elements by tracking the emergence of cocktail bars, coffee shops, and Instagram-worthy restaurants. TravelMag also took into consideration the number of vegan and LGBTQ-friendly spots in the neighborhoods.

"Some of these areas have witnessed a flurry of new development, and rents have risen more substantially than in other neighborhoods in the same city. Likewise, the demographic in these districts is shifting towards young professionals, leading to more demand for studio flats and one-bedroom apartments," TravelMag notes.

In March 2023, New Times detailed the Healthy Housing Foundation's plan to build a 12-story apartment building with "micro-units" to provide affordable housing in Little River. The project is slated to have 325-square-foot studio apartments and 550-square-foot one-bedroom apartments for financially struggling residents.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Plastic Surgeon Dr. Miami on What the Hell Happened to Matt Gaetz’s Face

Election

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Miami on What the Hell Happened to Matt Gaetz’s Face

By Alex DeLuca
Fort Lauderdale Mansion With Gigantic Bottle of Dom Pérignon Listed for $48M

Real Estate

Fort Lauderdale Mansion With Gigantic Bottle of Dom Pérignon Listed for $48M

By Naomi Feinstein
Super Bowl or Bust: Tua Extension Turns Up the Heat on Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl or Bust: Tua Extension Turns Up the Heat on Dolphins

By Ryan Yousefi
"We Are Not Desperate": Trump's Mar-a-Lago Membership Fee Blasts Off to $1 Million Ahead of Election

Election

"We Are Not Desperate": Trump's Mar-a-Lago Membership Fee Blasts Off to $1 Million Ahead of Election

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation