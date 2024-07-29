Miami Neighborhood Makes TravelMag's List of "Up-and-Coming" Spots

An influx of restaurants and art venues has now landed Little River on TravelMag's list of "most up-and-coming" places in the U.S. The magazine picked out rising neighborhoods from major cities across the nation and featured them in the July article, running through cultural hotspots and foodie destinations.
TravelMag highlighted the area's lure for entrepreneurs and artists aspiring to open up galleries or art spaces in Miami.
"Once an industrial hive, this area north of Little Haiti and trendy Wynwood is now a magnet for entrepreneurs and artists readapting industrial buildings and art spaces and galleries opening. A major attraction, The Citadel is a rooftop food hall where dining meets shopping and entertainment," author Tracy Kaler wrote.
Forbes recognized Little River as a "neighborhood to watch" in an article that summarized commercial development in the community, spearheaded by real estate firms MVW and AJ Capital. Sandwiched between Little Haiti and El Portal, neighborhood was praised for its breadth of local talent, art, and cultural vibrancy
With Asian-inspired restaurants like Ogawa showcasing the art of Omakase, and other hidden gems like Bar Kaiju, the food scene in Little River makes it a must-stop destination in Miami.
TravelMag also recognized 15 other neighborhoods in American cities:
1. Brewerytown, Philadelphia
2. Buckman, Portland
3. Butchertown, Louisville
4. Bywater, New Orleans
5. Corktown, Detroit
6. Deep Ellum, Dallas
7. Edgewood, Washington D.C.
8. Frogtown, Los Angeles
9. Govalle, Austin
10. Gowanus, Brooklyn
11. Greenwood, Seattle
12. North Park, San Diego
13. Outer Sunset, San Francisco
14. Pilsen, Chicago
15. Wedgewood-Houston, Nashville
How did TravelMag pick the hippest neighborhoods?
The magazine focused on 16 major cities chosen from a total of 25 cities under consideration. The article measured a neighborhood's "up-and-coming" elements by tracking the emergence of cocktail bars, coffee shops, and Instagram-worthy restaurants. TravelMag also took into consideration the number of vegan and LGBTQ-friendly spots in the neighborhoods.
"Some of these areas have witnessed a flurry of new development, and rents have risen more substantially than in other neighborhoods in the same city. Likewise, the demographic in these districts is shifting towards young professionals, leading to more demand for studio flats and one-bedroom apartments," TravelMag notes.
In March 2023, New Times detailed the Healthy Housing Foundation's plan to build a 12-story apartment building with "micro-units" to provide affordable housing in Little River. The project is slated to have 325-square-foot studio apartments and 550-square-foot one-bedroom apartments for financially struggling residents.