The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 29

Tuesday, January 30

Wednesday, January 31

click to enlarge Teatro Avante Mario Vargas Llosa's Al Pie del Támesis at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Thursday, February 1, Photo by Julio de la Nuez

Thursday, February 1

click to enlarge Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, February 2. Photo by Paul Kolnik

Friday, February 2

click to enlarge Eeeeeatscon takes over Bayfront Park on Saturday, February 3. Photo by Jeff Lewis/AP Images for Chase Sapphire

Saturday, February 3

click to enlarge Colombian band Morat stops at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, February 3. The Syndicate photo

Sunday, February 4

Now that the Miami Dolphins season ended in another disappointing conclusion, it's time to focus on basketball. On Monday, theface off against the Phoenix Suns at the Kaseya Center. The team is currently hovering in the top half of the Eastern Conference. With the playoffs still months away, there are still a lot of games on the schedule. Power forward Kevin Love was out with a knee injury last week, but luckily, the team still has a deep bench with Jimmy Bulter, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry all in good shape.Led by violinist Misha Keylin, cellist Sergey Antonov, and pianist Ilya Kazantsev, thehas quickly solidified its place as one of the world's leading piano trios. The group's 2019 debut album,, earned three Grammy nominations for "Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance," "Best Engineered Album, Classical," and "Producer of the Year, Classical." Last fall, Hermitage followed it up with, another record that is wowing critics and listeners. On Tuesday, the Friends of Chamber Music Miami brings the trio to South Florida for an intimate performance at the Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ.On Wednesday,performs at the Miami Beach Bandshell, bringing an experimental reggae sound fused with rock and hip-hop. The evening's opening acts will be Jamaican musician Jesse Royal and Vermont-based solo singer Mihali. The Movement came together in 2003 after childhood friends Josh Swain and Jordan Miller reconnected in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. The band has released eight studio albums, including its latest,If you have a pulse, you have probably seen, the 2001 romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. In 2007, it was adapted into a Broadway musical that was nominated for seven Tony Awards. Now, Actors' Playhouse is putting on its production of, which follows the movie's storyline with the musical numbers giving it a new twist. The show stars Becca Andrews, who has performed the role of Elle Woods in regional production across the U.S., and Broadway star Stephen Christopher Anthony as Elle's romantic interest, Emmett Forrest.Grab a knife and get to work because, on Thursday, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens will teach you how to make sancocho, a hearty and flavorful stew of root vegetables that has many different iterations across Latin America. Part of the museum'sthe class will be led by Gabriella Serra, who will explain the origins of the stew and the cultural significance of its ingredients. You're encouraged to bring your bowls and containers to take some soup home sustainably.Spanish-language theater company Teatro Avante stages its latest production ofby Nobel Prize-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa. (Don't worry, there are English subtitles for you monolinguals.) The one-act play debuted in 2008 and centers on two old friends facing an unexpected encounter in a room at the Savoy Hotel in London. The characters unravel truths and expose enduring silences, revealing the impact of an incident from their youth. Mario Ernesto Sánchez directs Teatro Avante's production, starring Julio Rodríguez as Chispas Bellatín and Marilyn Romero as Raquel Saavedra.returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for a weekend-long jam session. As always, the festival features a globetrotting lineup of established and emerging acts in a laid-back and intimate setting. This year's artists include Knower, Tarriona "Tank" Ball, Los Muñequitos de Matanzas, Group Afrocuba de Matanzas, Louis Cole's Huge Band, and, of course, Snarky Puppy. And the jams don't stop when the festival is over — it just moves across the causeway to ZeyZey in Little Haiti for late-night events with Nate Wood, Twyn, Basstardos, Fuensanta, and more.The inauguralkicks off Friday, inviting filmmakers to submit works that foster a deeper understanding of the Earth's delicate ecosystem. This premiere year features about 20 films, which will be screened at venues throughout Key Biscayne. Friday's opening event at Paradise Park features a cocktail reception and an outdoor film screening, while on Saturday, the festival will hold screenings and panels throughout the day. Award categories include Best Feature Islands & Oceans, Best Film Spotlight on the Key, Best Short Islands & Oceans, and Best Film Spotlight on Youth.Thereturns to spotlight films from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. It all starts with the Goya-nominated animated film. Directed by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, the film follows a music journalist who sets out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of samba-jazz pianist Francisco Tenório Júnior. Other films on the program include the U.S. premiere of Spanish queer filmand the world premiere of Diego Gottheil'sTheonce again leaps onto the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The New York City-based company is celebrating its 65th anniversary, and Friday and Saturday's repertoire features newly commissioned works, new productions, and standout classics. New works in the program include Amy Hall Garner's, a high-spirited tribute to her grandmother, and Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish's dreamlike reminiscence of romance,. And, of course, the company will also present Ailey's masterpiece,, which debuted in 1960.On Saturday, travel back to a 16th-century village at the. Explore the artisan marketplace with more than a hundred merchants showcasing and selling their unique wares, from blown glass and hammered pewter to hand-tooled leather and weaponry. Be captivated by performances across 12 stages featuring sword fighters, minstrels, magicians, wenches, and more. Witness thrilling jousts as heroic knights charge with thunderous speed and indulge in a cornucopia of delectable food and drinks fit for royalty.This weekend, the restaurant-recommendation site the Infatuation is bringing itsto Miami for the first time. The two-day experience is described as something akin to a music festival but with way more food. You can expect a group of curated local restaurants and spots from across the country, along with panels and live music. Whether you're a meat eater, vegetarian, or vegan, there will be an array of options to enjoy.The, the brainchild of Miami hip-hop royalty Trina, returns for its second edition with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and rap. Hosted by NeNe Leakes, Big Mack, and Justina Valentine, this year's lineup features performance acts such as Jacquees, Yung Miami, Kash Doll, Lakeyah, Pleasure P., KaMillion, Zoey Dollaz, and more. Of course, holding it all down will be the Baddest Bitch of them all, Trina.On Saturday, Brooklyn-based comedianpresents his showat the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The solo show first premiered at the Soho Playhouse in early 2023, where it earned rave reviews and was followed by a sold-out run in London. The solo show was spurred by the death of his boyfriend, who was 26 years his senior and died of COVID-19. So he did what any comedian would do: laugh through the pain.Colombian bandis currently embarking on its largest tour of the U.S. so far. On Saturday, the Si Ayer Fuera Hoy Tour stops at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. The tour is in support of the band's fourth album of the same name, which delivers the same kind of rock-pop goodness that has made Morat the most globally streaming Latin rock band in the world. Opening for the quartet is Venezuelan singer-songwriter Joaquina.Calling all goths! Don your best black attire and head out to a party just for you.at Mad Records Cafe welcomes loud and proud goths to gather for an epic celebration of dancing to some classic old postpunk, new wave, and industrial music. Denn Es Ist and La Strummer will be churning out all the tunes that will make you feel like Robert Smith by the night's end.Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the Woody Allen classicon Sunday. The 1975 comedy stars Allen opposite Diana Keaton and satirizes Russian literature, with dialogue and scenarios parodying those often found in Russian novels. The film cleverly blends humor with existential themes, showcasing Allen and Keaton's dynamic chemistry and knack for witty dialogue.