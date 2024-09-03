Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed August 2024

Although Miami and Fort Lauderdale welcomed highly anticipated newcomers like Omakai Hand Roll Bar in Brickell, Emmy Squared in Coral Gables, and the critically acclaimed Torno Subito in downtown Miami, owned by world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura, this past month also saw devastating closures for those in South Florida who are dedicated to the restaurant scene.
One of the most heart-wrenching restaurant closures in August was the closing of downtown Miami's beloved Jaguar Sun, a downtown staple of the past six years known for its craft cocktails, moody atmosphere, and delicious eats. August also felt the closure of Old Greg's Pizza in the Miami Design District (which will reopen in the future), the closing of Tur Kitchen, a beloved Mediterranean spot in Coral Gables, and then the sudden closure of Root & Bone in South Miami. All four restaurants have been neighborhood staples beloved by visitors and locals alike.
It wasn't all gloom, though: New York City-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer opened in Brickell City Center, Argentine burger spot La Birra Bar opened in Fort Lauderdale, and Tap, a New York-based Brazilian spot that's entirely gluten-free, opened in Brickell.
Below, find every restaurant and bar in Miami and Fort Lauderdale that opened and closed in August 2024.
OpeningsBlack Tap Craft Burgers & Beer: 701 S. Miami Ave., Fourth Floor, Miami; 305-813-0500; blacktap.com
Cowy Burger: 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; cowyburger.com
Dave's Hot Chicken: 15855 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 754-202-0416; daveshotchicken.com
Eat BMC: 3499 Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; instagram.com/eat.bmc
Ella Coffee House Coral Springs: 4691 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; ellacafe.com
Emmy Squared Coral Gables: 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-607-3669; emmysquaredpizza.com
Keik Bakeshop Pembroke Pines: 11033 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; keikbakeshop.com
La Birra Bar Fort Lauderdale: 2031 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park; labirrabarusa.com
Lala's Burgers & Fries (Tuesdays Only): 9980 SW 104th St., Miami; instagram.com/lalasbrgrs
Momento by Ikaro: 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-909-5144; momentomiami.com
Omakai Hand Roll Bar: 186 SE 12th Ter., Miami, at the Solaris Brickell; omakai.com
Sanguich de Miami Downtown: 401 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 116, Miami; 305-539-0969; sanguich.com
Stanzione Pizza: At the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/stanzionepizza
Sweet Melody Ice Cream: At the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweetmelodyicecream.com
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar: 3240 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; tacocraft.com
Tap Brickell: 1250 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 105, Miami; tapnyc.com
Torno Subito: 200 E. Flagler St., Miami, at the rooftop of Julia & Henry's; tornosubitomia.com
Yaya: 7999 NE Bayshore Ct., Miami; 305-967-8020; yayamiami.com
ClosingsCanyon: The Fort Lauderdale landmark has closed after three decades of making Southwest-inspired cuisine and prickly pear margaritas. Canyon, which first opened in 1995 as Canyon Southwest Café, was a Broward County staple under the ownership of Mario Di Leo and chef Chris Wilber. However, the Southwestern restaurant experienced much change over the past four years.
Chotto Matte: Chotto Matte, located in South Beach near Lincoln Road Mall, announced it would close on August 10 for renovations.
Holly Blue: A neighborhood bar in Flagler Village that was popular among residents has closed down and may reopen.
Jaguar Sun: The popular downtown Miami restaurant and cocktail bar, known for its delicious pastas, excellent cocktails, and fluffy Parker House rolls, has closed after six years. As the restaurant prepares for the highly anticipated opening of Sunny's this fall, the team feels it would be spreading itself too thin managing both restaurants simultaneously.
Old Greg's Pizza: The popular pizza spot vows to return after closing this month. Ever since the pizza pop-up was born in the tiny kitchen of Miami natives Greg Tetzner and his girlfriend and business partner Jackie Richie — at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, no less — the sourdough-crusted pizzas have been a local phenomenon.
Riverside Market South: The beloved and funky craft beer restaurant just off the beaten path in Fort Lauderdale has closed its doors after nearly a decade in business. Its original location and spot in Plantation are still open for business.
Rivertail by Chef José Mendín: Opened in partnership with the Wharf Fort Lauderdale back in 2020 on Las Olas Boulevard and closed in August.
Root & Bone South Miami: After whipping up elevated fried chicken and deviled eggs for five years, Root & Bone in South Miami has closed its doors. After opening in 2019, it quickly became a hit in the area for its elevated comfort foods like fried chicken sandwiches, pork belly bacon, and eggs Benedict. Due to what the team describes as "challenges brought on by the pandemic," they ultimately decided to close the restaurant.
Sorbillo: Neapolitan-style pizzeria founded by one of Italy's best-loved pizza chefs, Gino Sorbillo, closed its doors in Miami Beach on Sunday, August 11.
Tur Kitchen: After four years on Giralda Avenue, Mediterranean restaurant Tur Kitchen has closed to the disappointment of its customers. Founded by husband-and-wife team chef Nelson J. Fernandez and his wife Ivanna, the restaurateurs had dreamt of serving fine-dining cuisine in their neighborhood of Coral Gables. Tur Kitchen was a rare two-time New Times Best of Miami winner.
Coming SoonBig Chicken Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
Boustan Montréal's largest shawarma chain will open its first U.S. spot in Miami with pitas, bowls, and salads
Burger Bob's The beloved diner that served Coral Gables for more than 50 years is officially reopening this fall
BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza dual concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
Buccan Palm Beach's popular modern American bistro will make its Miami debut in Coral Gables in 2025
Cava Plantation and Hialeah Gardens The popular Mediterranean chain is opening in South Florida
Chop Steakhouse & Bar The Canadian steakhouse will open in Coconut Grove at the former location of the Key Club
Daniel's A steakhouse featuring Florida-inspired cuisine and steak will open in Fort Lauderdale this fall
Earl's Kitchen & Bar Coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2024
Gaby by Call Me Gaby The Miami Beach date night spot is opening a location inside of Aventura Mall
Ghee Indian Kitchen Downtown Dadeland Indian restaurant is opening a Wynwood location this fall
H&H Bagels One of New York City's most legendary bagel shops is opening in Boca Raton
Hills Cafe An employee of the former Beverly Hills Café is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Insomnia Cookies The chain known for its late-night cookies and ice cream sandwiches is headed for Wynwood
Juvia Miami staple with rooftop views coming to Miami Worldcenter in 2025
Mai-Kai Beloved Polynesian-themed tiki bar and restaurant is opening in October 2024
Marina Village Vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location in October 2024
Maple & Ash The Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter in early 2025
Melting Pot The fondue chain is opening a second Miami location in 2025 in Coral Gables
Miami Dumpling Shop Contactless dumpling shop coming to Miami Worldcenter
Motek The Mediterranean restaurant is opening in South Beach where Prime Fish used to be in fall 2024
Mother Wolf Award-winning chef Evan Funke is opening his highly acclaimed Italian restaurant in Miami in fall 2024
No Man's Land Fort Lauderdale bar and restaurant opening a Miami location
Otto & Pepe Italian restaurant will open in Wynwood with a 28-person pasta bar experience, wine cellar, and garden
Pastis Palm Beach
Prince Street Pizza Opening in Miami Beach this fall 2024
Serafina NYC-based Italian restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Serendipity3 Miami Beach hot spot is coming back in 2024
Shiso New restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
Sixty Vines Vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant coming to Miami Worldcenter
Shoma Bazaar Hialeah Doral food hall opening a second location
Solana is set to open in the summer of 2025 at the rooftop of the Standard Residences in Midtown
Sra. Martinez Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
Stalk & Spade Plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
Sunny's Restaurant and bar from Jaguar Sun and Sunny's Someday Steakhouse residency at Lot 6 opening fall 2024
Sushi by Boū NYC-based omakase restaurant headed for Arlo Wynwood
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Third South Florida location coming to Miami Worldcenter
Sweetwaters New restaurant from Rusty Pelican owners headed for Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Keller The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach