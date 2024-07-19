 Miami Omakai Hand Roll Bar to Open in Brickell With Sushi Hand Rolls | Miami New Times
Miami’s First Sushi Hand Roll Bar to Open in Brickell

Highly rated by TikToker Keith Lee, and beloved by locals, Omakai will open its first hand roll bar in Brickell.
July 19, 2024
The Maine Lobster hand roll from Omakai Hand Roll Bar. Omakai photo
Miami already knows and loves Omakai sushi, the sushi restaurant with locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove that's popular among sushi lovers for its high-end yet affordable "Omakase Experience" box (which even received an amazing review from TikToker Keith Lee).

Now, the restaurant is heading to Brickell — this time, as a hand roll bar.

Omakai Hand Roll Bar is set to open on Friday, August 2, at the Solaris Brickell in a space that seats 27 people for lunch and dinner. The restaurant will focus on the "art of handcrafted rolls" and the space will allow guests to sit and watch the chefs at work all while enjoying delicious hand rolls.

“The art of the hand roll is one that we’ve mastered at Omakai, and we’re pleased to be able to offer our customers more of what they crave at Omakai Hand Roll Bar, " says Aaron Pate, executive chef of Omakai. “Whether you're looking to enjoy a quick bite or a full tasting experience, there's something for everyone here.”

The menu features four choices that range from $15 to $34. For guests who opt to order à la carte, the menu offers a choice of specialty hand rolls, appetizers, sashimi, beer, wine, and sake.
The Omakai team from left to right: Chef Aaron Pate, Pedro Quijada, Diego Quijada, and Nicolas Sayavedra
For the team behind Omakai, this new venture is part of an expansion strategy to bring high-quality sushi to all.

"After nearly five years of building and nurturing the Omakai brand, we’re excited to expand upon our offerings and innovate with an entirely new concept, Omakai Hand Roll Bar," says co-owner Nicolas Sayavedra. "It has been a true team effort and labor of love, and we cannot wait to introduce it to the community.”

The growth of Omakai has been five years in the making after its first location opened in Wynwood in 2019. Since its successful opening, the company shows no sign of stopping, with a Doral spot coming soon and more Hand Roll Bars opening in the coming months all around Miami, including in downtown Miami.

Omakai Hand Roll Bar. 186 SE 12th Tr., Miami, at the Solaris Brickell; omakai.com. No reservations necessary; walk-ins only. Opening Friday, August 2. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and  Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
