 Miami Staple Old Greg's Pizza Closing Indefinitely | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Old Greg's Pizza Has Closed Indefinitely — But Vows to Reopen!

Old Greg's Pizza, famed for its delicious sourdough crust, has closed in the Miami Design District but plans to reopen soon.
August 2, 2024
Old Greg's Pizza has closed indefinitely with plans to reopen in the future.
Old Greg's Pizza has closed indefinitely with plans to reopen in the future. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For the past four years, any conversation among friends in Miami about where to find the best pizza has involved three words: Old Greg's Pizza.

Ever since the pizza pop-up was born in the tiny kitchen of Miami natives Greg Tetzner and his girlfriend and business partner Jackie Richie — at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, no less — the sourdough-crusted pizzas have been a local phenomenon. As word on the street and social media grew with rumors about where and how to score the coveted sourdough pies, so did Tetzner and Richie's business. Although Old Greg's was originally intended to be a small-scale production for friends and family, the founders soon realized they'd created something special, and that Miami was hungry for more.

In the blink of an eye, their little side hustle turned into a brick-and-mortar pizzeria in the Design District, earning critical acclaim on a local and national scale. Time Out named the restaurant one of the 19 Best Pizza Spots in America, and New Times tapped it as Best Pizza in 2022.

Now, after two and a half years on NE Second Avenue, the founders and decade-strong power couple is sharing this bittersweet news with their dedicated customers: Old Greg's Pizza has closed for the immediate future, with plans of reopening sometime in the future at a new location.
click to enlarge food on yellow table
Although Old Greg's was originally intended to be a small-scale production, Miami was hungry for more. Their menu even expanded to include meatballs, desserts, and more.
Old Greg's Pizza photo
Richie tells New Times the restaurant's lease is up. While they had plans to renew, the terms and location could not work for them.

"Our operation would be stunted of growth and safety [had we renewed]," she explains. "We would need to gut the restaurant entirely: electric, layout, and plumbing. They are going to redevelop where our building is, so it didn’t make financial sense to continue here. We just need to expand the operation and sustain growth in a safe space."

Although the restaurant is closed, Tetzner and Richie are looking to relocate as soon as they can. The team is already scouting new locations and promises to keep their loyal fanbase up to date on developments, beginning next week.

"It was the toughest decision we’ve ever had to make in our lives because we were all in," Richie tells New Times. "Our entire existence revolved around the restaurant from open time [most days as early as 5 a.m. to prep] to the time the very last dish was washed. It’s been madness since 2020. When everyone was at home at 0 percent chilling, we were at 300 percent with a pizza operation out of our tiny kitchen."

Tetzner and Richie are adamant that this is not the end of Old Greg's Pizza, and they intend to come back in a new location even more Gouda than before.

“We will never forget how we felt the moment we were informed we won ‘Best Pizza in Miami’ in New Times," Richie says. "We are so lucky and grateful. Seriously, never in my wildest dreams would I imagine my kryptonite would continue to be pizza, my favorite food in the world."

Richie ended the call with a final promise to New Times and all of Old Greg's other loyal customers: "We love you guys and we’ll be right back! You’ll have updates as we progress and get back to it starting next week."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

Social Media

Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

Restaurant Reviews

Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

By Jesse Scott
Iconic Miami Sports Bar Duffy's Tavern Sold for $4.5 Million

Openings & Closings

Iconic Miami Sports Bar Duffy's Tavern Sold for $4.5 Million

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib &amp; Escargot

Food & Drink News

Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib & Escargot

By Michelle Muslera and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation