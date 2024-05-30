 Jaguar Sun in Miami to Open Little River Sunny’s Restaurant in Fall | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beloved Little River Pop-Up Sunny’s to Reopen Permanently This Fall

Miami's award-winning COVID residency, Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse at Lot 6, is opening as a permanent restaurant this fall.
May 30, 2024
A rendering of the bar inside the highly anticipated opening of Sunny's in Little River
A rendering of the bar inside the highly anticipated opening of Sunny's in Little River Sunny's photo

Miami deserves free, quality news

We need to raise $4,000 by June 7 to meet our spring campaign goal—if you value Miami New Times, please make a contribution today to help keep our work free and accessible for all.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$1,000
Share this:
Although there were plenty of pop-up restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami, one in particular outshined the rest: Sunny's Someday Steakhouse at Lot 6 in Little River.

While the Little River restaurant was intended to open as a temporary outdoor residency by the team behind Jaguar Sun in response to the lockdown, the restaurant became an instant hit among foodies and locals craving delicious, high-quality food in a chill, outdoor environment. The residency was such a success, that it even scored a coveted “Best Restaurant in America” accolade from Bon Appétit and was even honored as a Tales of the Cocktail “Spirited Award” Regional Honoree.

Plus, its unique location centered around a stunningly massive banyan tree made it a one-of-a-kind eatery in the city. Therefore, when the residency ended in May 2022, fans were truly devastated.

This is when its founders knew they had to make the spot permanent.
click to enlarge People eating outdoors at dining tables near a banyan tree
Sunny's Someday Steakhouse was an instant COVID success thanks to its beautiful atmosphere and cool vibe.
Photo by Michael Pisarri
Thankfully, the team was able to retain the outdoor space and build a permanent indoor restaurant that will open this fall. Sunny’s in Little River will serve the same delicious steakhouse cuisine and drinks it had become known for in addition to hosting a major nightly dinner party.

The Sunny’s food menu will boast raw bar selections, wood-fired proteins, and steakhouse classics, alongside handmade pastas and salads. On the beverage side, the team has created a substantial wine list spanning the traditional to the more adventurous and obscure. Sunny's will also be pouring classic and house cocktails, in addition to adding two brand new cocktail menus: a pick-your-path martini menu and a zero-proof drinks menu.
click to enlarge A rendering of a dining room with dimly lit lighting
A rendering of the design of Sunny’s inspired by classic, white table-clothed steakhouses
Sunny's photo
The new restaurant has been built into an abandoned roofing factory, while its iconic banyan tree and brick courtyard filled with bistro-light glowing dining tables will remain the same.

In terms of interiors, the design of Sunny’s will be a modern interpretation of classic, white table-clothed steakhouses. The restaurant will seat 220 guests across its indoor and outdoor dining spaces, private dining room, and two bars.

Sunny's. 7357 NW Miami Ct., Miami; instagram.com/sunnysmia. Opening this fall.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Every Restaurant TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Has Visited in Miami

Food & Drink News

Every Restaurant TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Has Visited in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Fondue Lovers, Rejoice: Melting Pot to Open in Coral Gables

Openings & Closings

Fondue Lovers, Rejoice: Melting Pot to Open in Coral Gables

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami

Lists

10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami

By Juliana Accioly and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation