Beloved Little River Pop-Up Sunny’s to Reopen Permanently This Fall

Although there were plenty of pop-up restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami, one in particular outshined the rest: Sunny's Someday Steakhouse at Lot 6 in Little River.
While the Little River restaurant was intended to open as a temporary outdoor residency by the team behind Jaguar Sun in response to the lockdown, the restaurant became an instant hit among foodies and locals craving delicious, high-quality food in a chill, outdoor environment. The residency was such a success, that it even scored a coveted “Best Restaurant in America” accolade from Bon Appétit and was even honored as a Tales of the Cocktail “Spirited Award” Regional Honoree.
Plus, its unique location centered around a stunningly massive banyan tree made it a one-of-a-kind eatery in the city. Therefore, when the residency ended in May 2022, fans were truly devastated.
This is when its founders knew they had to make the spot permanent.
Sunny’s in Little River will serve the same delicious steakhouse cuisine and drinks it had become known for in addition to hosting a major nightly dinner party.
The Sunny’s food menu will boast raw bar selections, wood-fired proteins, and steakhouse classics, alongside handmade pastas and salads. On the beverage side, the team has created a substantial wine list spanning the traditional to the more adventurous and obscure. Sunny's will also be pouring classic and house cocktails, in addition to adding two brand new cocktail menus: a pick-your-path martini menu and a zero-proof drinks menu.
In terms of interiors, the design of Sunny’s will be a modern interpretation of classic, white table-clothed steakhouses. The restaurant will seat 220 guests across its indoor and outdoor dining spaces, private dining room, and two bars.
Sunny's. 7357 NW Miami Ct., Miami; instagram.com/sunnysmia. Opening this fall.