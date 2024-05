Beloved Little River Pop-Up Sunny’s to Reopen Permanently This Fall

click to enlarge Sunny's Someday Steakhouse was an instant COVID success thanks to its beautiful atmosphere and cool vibe. Photo by Michael Pisarri

click to enlarge A rendering of the design of Sunny’s inspired by classic, white table-clothed steakhouses Sunny's photo

Although there were plenty of pop-up restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami, one in particular outshined the rest: Sunny's Someday Steakhouse at Lot 6 in Little River.While the Little River restaurant was intended to open as a temporary outdoor residency by the team behind Jaguar Sun in response to the lockdown, the restaurant became an instant hit among foodies and locals craving delicious, high-quality food in a chill, outdoor environment. The residency was such a success, that it even scored a coveted “Best Restaurant in America” accolade fromand was even honored as a Tales of the Cocktail “Spirited Award” Regional Honoree.Plus, its unique location centered around a stunningly massive banyan tree made it a one-of-a-kind eatery in the city. Therefore, when the residency ended in May 2022, fans were truly devastated This is when its founders knew they had to make the spot permanent.Thankfully, the team was able to retain the outdoor space and build a permanent indoor restaurant that will open this fall. Sunny’s in Little River will serve the same delicious steakhouse cuisine and drinks it had become known for in addition to hosting a major nightly dinner party.The Sunny’s food menu will boast raw bar selections, wood-fired proteins, and steakhouse classics, alongside handmade pastas and salads. On the beverage side, the team has created a substantial wine list spanning the traditional to the more adventurous and obscure. Sunny's will also be pouring classic and house cocktails, in addition to adding two brand new cocktail menus: a pick-your-path martini menu and a zero-proof drinks menu.The new restaurant has been built into an abandoned roofing factory, while its iconic banyan tree and brick courtyard filled with bistro-light glowing dining tables will remain the same.In terms of interiors, the design of Sunny’s will be a modern interpretation of classic, white table-clothed steakhouses. The restaurant will seat 220 guests across its indoor and outdoor dining spaces, private dining room, and two bars.