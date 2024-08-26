 South Miami Comfort Food Spot Root & Bone Closes After 5 Years | Miami New Times
Root & Bone Closes After 5 Years of Elevated Comfort Food in South Miami

After whipping up elevated fried chicken and deviled eggs for five years, Root & Bone in South Miami has closed its doors.
August 26, 2024
The team behind Root & Bone in Miami have made the decision to close the restaurant after five years.
The team behind Root & Bone in Miami have made the decision to close the restaurant after five years. Root & Bone Miami photo
After serving craft fried chicken and elevated deviled eggs for five years, the South Miami outpost of Root & Bone has closed its doors.

Originally founded in New York City by Top Chef alumni Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, the culinary couple teamed up with Grove Bay Group to open the South Miami outpost in 2019. After opening, it quickly became a hit in the area for its elevated comfort foods like fried chicken sandwiches, pork belly bacon, and eggs Benedict.

Unfortunately, due to what the team describes as "challenges brought on by the pandemic," and a "change in diners' habits," the chefs, restaurant team, and Grove Bay Group ultimately made the joint decision to close the restaurant.

The team released a joint statement, which they posted on Root & Bone's Instagram, on Monday, August 26. The statement reads, in part, "It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of Root & Bone Miami, a neighborhood restaurant that has been at the heart of the South Miami community for the past five years. Root & Bone was more than just a restaurant; it was a place where Southern hospitality met elevated comfort food, served in a beautiful space affectionately known as "the Glass Farmhouse," with its high ceilings, open kitchen, and welcoming ambiance."
The caption continues, "As we reflect on these years, we are incredibly grateful for the support we've received from our loyal patrons and the dedication of our incredible staff, both past and present. Together, we've hosted countless memorable events-baby showers, graduations, weddings-and served as a gathering place for our vibrant community."

According to the team, multiple challenges arose over the past five years leading up to the closure, including diners' eating habits — or lack thereof.

The restaurant team notes, "The challenges brought on by the pandemic significantly shifted local dining habits. With people dining out less frequently and remote work reducing lunch reservations, the restaurant landscape changed."
click to enlarge
The fried chicken at Root & Bone in South Miami was a hit.
Root & Bone phoot
Additionally, Grove Bay Group sold Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar next door earlier this year, which was a sign of what was to come next.

"Earlier this year, Grove Bay Group was approached with an opportunity to sell the Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar space next door. This led us to make the difficult decision to close Root & Bone and refocus on our existing portfolio, including exciting future projects such as the opening of Stubborn Seed at Resorts World Las Vegas."

While this may be the end of Root & Bone in Miami, it's not the end of Root & Bone. The restaurant still has locations in Indianapolis, Chesterton, Indiana, Hendersonville, and North Carolina.

Root & Bone was a two-time winner of New Times' Best Fried Chicken. It will be missed. 
