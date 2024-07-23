Miami Lands Florida's First Entirely Gluten-Free Brazilian Café

Tap, a fully gluten-free restaurant serving Brazilian superfoods based out of New York City is opening its first Florida location on Friday, August 9.
Seven years ago, Tap opened with the mission of helping people access gluten-free and nutritious foods made from Brazilian superfoods (like açaí and cassava) without compromising on flavor. Since then, the company has opened other locations across New York, Astoria, and Queens.
Now, the healthy spot it's headed a little closer to the equator down in sunny Miami where there is not only a large Brazilian population, but also plenty of people who really love açaí .
"We are thrilled to introduce Tap's distinctive flavors and commitment to gluten-free dining to the vibrant community of Brickell," says Tap CEO Pedro Uchôa. "Our new location will showcase the best of Brazil's diverse cuisine, coupled with unique details that create a special experience infused with the energy and spirit of Miami. We look forward to becoming the neighborhood’s go-to Brazilian café.”
While the tapioca sandwiches are made from cassava imported from Brazil, as a way to fuse both cultures, the sandwiches also feature some American favorites, such as a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich and a chicken club sandwich. A Brazilian favorite that is sure to be a highlight is the pão de queijo, which is a cheese bread made in-house with a blend of mozzarella, swiss cheese, and parmesan, with a choice of three flavors: traditional, spicy, and pesto.
The açaí bowls (pronounced "a-sa-ee,") feature a variety of fresh toppings, including house-made vegan granola, coconut flakes, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, passion fruit, mango, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries.
“From our tapioca sandwiches to our special recipe of pão de queijo, we aim to showcase Brazil’s rich culinary offerings," Tap COO Cleo Uchôa, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Brazil honoree, brings his Rio de Janeiro roots and passion for Brazilian cuisine to every aspect of the restaurant's operations. "Our açaí is sustainably sourced from the Amazon rainforest, where locals still climb trees to harvest berries before they are shipped to the U.S.”
Along with its ethically sourced ingredients, Tap emphasizes sustainability and community impact. The restaurant utilizes biodegradable PLA cups (cups made of a bioplastic made from U.S.-grown corn) and focuses on developing relationships with stakeholders to create a positive influence within the community and initiate efforts to bring positive impacts to Brazil.
The outside area will feature hand-painted palm fronds that frame the entrance, and oversized, bright umbrellas for ample shade from the Miami sun. Inside, the walls are filled with colorful murals by Rio de Janeiro-based graffiti artist Acme (@universoacme) and photographs by Nino Franco (@ninofrancoo) from Peninsula de Maraú, Bahia.
For its grand opening celebration, Tap will offer a special dollar menu. From Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 all guests can buy $1 açaí bowls and $1 pão de queijo.
Tap Brickell. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 105, Miami; tapnyc.com. Opening Friday, August 9, and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.