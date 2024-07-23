 Miami Gluten-Free Brazilian Restaurant Tap to Open in Brickell | Miami New Times
Miami Lands Florida's First Entirely Gluten-Free Brazilian Café

A popular New York-based Brazilian spot that's entirely gluten-free is coming to Brickell with gluten-free pão de queijo.
July 23, 2024
A piece of Brazil is coming to Miami with gluten-free options.
A piece of Brazil is coming to Miami with gluten-free options. Photo by Visual Shumacher
Get ready, Brickell, because a healthy taste of Brazil is coming after making big waves in New York.

Tap, a fully gluten-free restaurant serving Brazilian superfoods based out of New York City is opening its first Florida location on Friday, August 9.

Seven years ago, Tap opened with the mission of helping people access gluten-free and nutritious foods made from Brazilian superfoods (like açaí and cassava) without compromising on flavor. Since then, the company has opened other locations across New York, Astoria, and Queens.

Now, the healthy spot it's headed a little closer to the equator down in sunny Miami where there is not only a large Brazilian population, but also plenty of people who really love açaí .

"We are thrilled to introduce Tap's distinctive flavors and commitment to gluten-free dining to the vibrant community of Brickell," says Tap CEO Pedro Uchôa. "Our new location will showcase the best of Brazil's diverse cuisine, coupled with unique details that create a special experience infused with the energy and spirit of Miami. We look forward to becoming the neighborhood’s go-to Brazilian café.”
click to enlarge
Tap CEO Pedro Uchôa (left) and Tap COO Cleo Uchôa (right)
Photo by Visual Shumacher
If you're wondering what "Tap" stands for, it stands for "Tapioca sandwiches, açaí bowls, and pão de queijo," which are all staples of Brazilian cuisine and major parts of the menu. Besides these staples, the menu also includes egg wraps, paninis, signature smoothies, juices, and Brazilian-sourced coffee.

While the tapioca sandwiches are made from cassava imported from Brazil, as a way to fuse both cultures, the sandwiches also feature some American favorites, such as a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich and a chicken club sandwich. A Brazilian favorite that is sure to be a highlight is the pão de queijo, which is a cheese bread made in-house with a blend of mozzarella, swiss cheese, and parmesan, with a choice of three flavors: traditional, spicy, and pesto.

The açaí bowls (pronounced "a-sa-ee,") feature a variety of fresh toppings, including house-made vegan granola, coconut flakes, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, passion fruit, mango, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries.
“From our tapioca sandwiches to our special recipe of pão de queijo, we aim to showcase Brazil’s rich culinary offerings," Tap COO Cleo Uchôa, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Brazil honoree, brings his Rio de Janeiro roots and passion for Brazilian cuisine to every aspect of the restaurant's operations. "Our açaí is sustainably sourced from the Amazon rainforest, where locals still climb trees to harvest berries before they are shipped to the U.S.”

Along with its ethically sourced ingredients, Tap emphasizes sustainability and community impact. The restaurant utilizes biodegradable PLA cups (cups made of a bioplastic made from U.S.-grown corn) and focuses on developing relationships with stakeholders to create a positive influence within the community and initiate efforts to bring positive impacts to Brazil.
click to enlarge a dining room
Photographs by Nino Franco highlight Brazil’s diverse landscapes at Tap's Brickell location.
Photo by Visual Shumacher
Mirroring the food, the space is designed to transport guests to Brazil.

The outside area will feature hand-painted palm fronds that frame the entrance, and oversized, bright umbrellas for ample shade from the Miami sun. Inside, the walls are filled with colorful murals by Rio de Janeiro-based graffiti artist Acme (@universoacme)  and photographs by Nino Franco (@ninofrancoo) from Peninsula de Maraú, Bahia.

For its grand opening celebration, Tap will offer a special dollar menu. From Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 all guests can buy $1 açaí bowls and $1 pão de queijo.

Tap Brickell. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 105, Miami; tapnyc.com. Opening Friday, August 9, and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
