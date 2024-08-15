Downtown Miami Staple Jaguar Sun to Close After Six Years

Jaguar Sun, a downtown Miami restaurant and cocktail bar known for its delicious pastas, excellent cocktails, and fluffy Parker House rolls, has announced it will close at the end of the month.
"We wanted to share with you that Jaguar Sun’s last day of service will be Sunday, August 25," begins a statement sent to New Times on Thursday, August 15.
"The beloved downtown restaurant and bar will be making its final last call in preparation for the highly anticipated opening of Sunny’s. It has been an incredible six-year run, but we are excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to move the whole gang up to Sunny’s. But why does Jaguar Sun have to close for Sunny's to open? Without the team, the space is just a lobby, and just a lobby isn’t Jaguar Sun."
As the restaurant prepares for the highly anticipated opening of Sunny's this fall, the team feels it would be spreading itself too thin managing both restaurants simultaneously.
"Before you ask, yes, the corn agnolotti and Parker House rolls will also be moving with us — we would never do that to you!" the statement continues. "We hope to see you one last time at 230 NE Fourth St. with a 'Fino Martini' or 'Green Ghoul' in hand. Reservations until the 25th are available on Resy, and as always, the bar room is first-come, first-served. Thank you for being a part of the Jaguar Sun family and for your continued support, and please keep an eye out for more updates about the opening of Sunny's. We look forward to having you at Sunny’s, and continuing the dinner party in Little River!"
Just over a month ago, on June 17, the team got sentimental after being crowned Best U.S. Restaurant Bar by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. The team took to Instagram to write, “We opened Jaguar Sun six years ago with a team of four, including me and chef. Six years later, there are thirty five of us throwing a great dinner party every night of the week. Our team does a pretty remarkable job of taking care of our guests, but they do an unbelievable job of taking care of one another. Very grateful to be included, and even more grateful for the group we are lucky enough to work with.”
Jaguar Sun opened in October 2018 as an intimate restaurant and cocktail bar with a focus on raw seafood and pasta. It quickly turned into both an industry and local favorite for its dedication to fresh ingredients, impressive taste, and consistency. It even garnered the attention of the Florida Michelin Guide, solidifying itself as a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant in 2024.
Jaguar Sun is open for reservations via Resy.com from now until August 25.
Jaguar Sun. 230 NE Fourth St. Miami; jaguarsunmia.com. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.