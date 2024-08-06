Family-Run Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes in Coral Gables

On Monday, August 5, Tur Kitchen, announced it would close after four years of serving fine Mediterranean cuisine on Giralda Avenue.
The restaurant broke the news to its patrons through an Instagram post, which reads, in part, "It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Tur Kitchen. We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the past five years."
Frequent customers immediately commented on the post, with one writing, "Aw, man, we will miss you! Thank you for so many great meals!" and another patron writing, "No, not you guys! Your service was excellent, and your food, preparation, presentation, and taste are first class!"
Tur Kitchen was named Best Mediterranean Restaurant by New Times in 2021 and 2023. The restaurant also received a Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor and a Diner's Choice Award from OpenTable in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
The restaurant went on to thank its customers who had supported them through the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted countless Miami restaurants, and beyond. "Of course, we give immeasurable thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you've been dining with us for years or just now found us. We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty; you are the direct reason for our success and we are truly humbled and honored to have served you. You trusted us with your most treasured events, celebrations of life, and many totally extraordinary moments."
Founded by husband and wife team chef Nelson J. Fernandez and his wife Ivanna, the restaurateurs had dreamt of serving fine-dining cuisine in their neighborhood of Coral Gables. Fernandez's in-laws, Luis and Evelyn Villanueva, were partners in the venture.
Tur Kitchen was known for its lavash bread, butter bean spread, roasted squid, roasted lamb, and other Mediterranean dishes with influences from Turkey.
Just this past July, fans on Yelp raved about the restaurant's Taste of the Gables offerings. One customer on Yelp wrote, "Mediterranean gem. Tur Kitchen is slaying the game against all of the Mediterranean options in Miami. Being voted one of the best in 2023, we can see what sets them apart. Can't wait to come back during Miami Spice!" Another patron wrote, "The service was warm and attentive, enhancing the overall dining experience. I highly recommend Tur Kitchen for anyone seeking innovative cuisine and excellent service in a stylish setting."
Despite the positive reviews, it seems the end was near. However, its owners, kitchen staff, and management are leaving on a positive note and are grateful for their home in Coral Gables.
"Tur Kitchen gave us all a place to feel at home. What an incredible journey it has been!" continues the statement. "Coral Gables has something special – a warm and welcoming neighborhood, support for individuality, a comfortable place to nurture one's dreams, dedicated small business owners, and a safe neighborhood for families to grow. It has truly been an honor to live and serve here. We sincerely hope the strong sense of community continues and thrives forever. Once again, our deepest gratitude with our very best and sincerest wishes. We will miss you all so very much."