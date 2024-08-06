 Coral Gables Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes Its Doors | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Family-Run Mediterranean Restaurant Tur Kitchen Closes in Coral Gables

After four years on Giralda Avenue, Mediterranean restaurant Tur Kitchen has closed to the disappointment of its customers.
August 6, 2024
The team behind Tur Kitchen poses in front of the restaurant to announce its closure in Coral Gables after four years.
The team behind Tur Kitchen poses in front of the restaurant to announce its closure in Coral Gables after four years. Tur Kitchen photo

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After participating in Taste the Gables and announcing its participation in Miami Spice, a Mediterranean restaurant in the heart of Coral Gables has closed its doors.

On Monday, August 5, Tur Kitchen, announced it would close after four years of serving fine Mediterranean cuisine on Giralda Avenue.

The restaurant broke the news to its patrons through an Instagram post, which reads, in part, "It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Tur Kitchen. We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the past five years."

Frequent customers immediately commented on the post, with one writing, "Aw, man, we will miss you! Thank you for so many great meals!" and another patron writing, "No, not you guys! Your service was excellent, and your food, preparation, presentation, and taste are first class!"
click to enlarge a dish
A popular dish from Tur Kitchen in Coral Gables
Tur Kitchen photo
Tur Kitchen was a rare two-time New Times Best of Miami winner.

Tur Kitchen was named Best Mediterranean Restaurant by New Times in 2021 and 2023. The restaurant also received a Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor and a Diner's Choice Award from OpenTable in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The restaurant went on to thank its customers who had supported them through the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted countless Miami restaurants, and beyond. "Of course, we give immeasurable thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you've been dining with us for years or just now found us. We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty; you are the direct reason for our success and we are truly humbled and honored to have served you. You trusted us with your most treasured events, celebrations of life, and many totally extraordinary moments."

Founded by husband and wife team chef Nelson J. Fernandez and his wife Ivanna, the restaurateurs had dreamt of serving fine-dining cuisine in their neighborhood of Coral Gables. Fernandez's in-laws, Luis and Evelyn Villanueva, were partners in the venture.
Tur Kitchen was known for its lavash bread, butter bean spread, roasted squid, roasted lamb, and other Mediterranean dishes with influences from Turkey.

Just this past July, fans on Yelp raved about the restaurant's Taste of the Gables offerings. One customer on Yelp wrote, "Mediterranean gem. Tur Kitchen is slaying the game against all of the Mediterranean options in Miami. Being voted one of the best in 2023, we can see what sets them apart. Can't wait to come back during Miami Spice!" Another patron wrote, "The service was warm and attentive, enhancing the overall dining experience. I highly recommend Tur Kitchen for anyone seeking innovative cuisine and excellent service in a stylish setting."

Despite the positive reviews, it seems the end was near. However, its owners, kitchen staff, and management are leaving on a positive note and are grateful for their home in Coral Gables.

"Tur Kitchen gave us all a place to feel at home. What an incredible journey it has been!" continues the statement. "Coral Gables has something special – a warm and welcoming neighborhood, support for individuality, a comfortable place to nurture one's dreams, dedicated small business owners, and a safe neighborhood for families to grow. It has truly been an honor to live and serve here. We sincerely hope the strong sense of community continues and thrives forever. Once again, our deepest gratitude with our very best and sincerest wishes. We will miss you all so very much."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

Social Media

Boca Raton Deli Goes Viral for Making One of the Best Chicken Caesar Wraps in Florida

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

Restaurant Reviews

Founders of Glitch Bar Open Fort Lauderdale Pinball and Pizza Arcade

By Jesse Scott
Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib &amp; Escargot

Food & Drink News

Wildest Miami Spice Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss, Including $35 Prime Rib & Escargot

By Michelle Muslera and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The Complete Guide to Miami Spice at Chef Michael Schwartz's Restaurants

Food & Drink News

The Complete Guide to Miami Spice at Chef Michael Schwartz's Restaurants

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation