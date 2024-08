Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Opens in Brickell With Wild Milkshakes

click to enlarge Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is featuring a new "Frita Cubana" burger in honor of Miami's Cuban heritage made with sofrito butter and shoestring fries. Photo by Joshua Perez

click to enlarge Black Tap's soaring-high "CrazyShake" milkshakes have gone viral on social media. Photo by Joshua Perez

click to enlarge Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Brickell has a dark and moody interior with some music homages. Photo by Joshua Perez

An award-winning burger restaurant from New York City that's known for its outlandish shakes has just opened in Brickell, and the shakes already look as wild as ever.New York City-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer has just opened its first Florida location in Brickell at Brickell City Centre next to the CMX movie theater on the fourth floor.As the name implies, Black Tap means business when it comes to its craft burgers. So much so, that the restaurant's creative, cheese-covered burgers have even taken home the award of "Best Burger" multiple times at the New York City Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash competition, among other juicy accolades.Some of Black Tap's most popular burgers are the "Champ," which is a juicy, half-pound Wagyu burger topped with buttermilk-dill sauce and blue cheese, as well as the "Texan" featuring bacon, aged cheddar, crisp onion rings, and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce. Just for those visiting the new restaurant in Miami, Black Tap is featuring a new "Frita Cubana" burger in honor of Miami's Cuban heritage made with sofrito butter and shoestring fries, and the "Black Bean" burger made with salsa verde, charred corn, and pickled onions on Dave's Killer Bread.The menu also has a bunch of shareable options like Korean barbecue wings, an Italian chopped salad, "Ever Haze IPA Shrimp," crisp Brussels sprouts, and charred corn-topped nachos made with queso bravo, charred corn, and cotija cheese.Surprisingly, for a burger and shake joint, the salads don't skimp out here either.Salads include the black bean burger salad made with quinoa, salsa verde, charred corn, pickled onions, and mojito dressing, the "It's Not So Jennifer" salad, a play on Jennifer Aniston's viral salad, made with kale, quinoa, vegan feta, cucumbers, onion, salt and pepper pistachios, lemon zest, and red wine vinaigrette, and the chopped burger salad made with smoked salt and black pepper-rubbed prime burger, bacon, and a black-pepper Parmesan dressing.While the burgers are award-winning and a sight to behold, what has been the most popular on social media is the brand's soaring-high "CrazyShake" milkshakes.Some of the most Instagram-worthy shakes are the "Strawberry Shortcake," which is served with an entire strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, and the "Cinnamon Bun," topped with a full cinnamon bun. As a new special in Miami, the restaurant has partnered with Miami's very own Fireman Derek's Bake Shop for a limited-edition key lime pie shake that, as you guessed it, is topped with a full slice of Fireman Derek's famous key lime pie.Beyond shakes, Black Tap will soon offer "Crazy Sundaes" for the first time ever across any of its locations. Signature sundaes will include a strawberry doughnut sundae as well as a churro-sprinkled Mexican hot fudge sundae.Black Tap is named after the black tap handles often found in intimate breweries and bars. True to its name, the spot serves up plenty of local brews from Florida and seasonal favorites from the likes of Tripping Animals Wynwood Brewery , and Biscayne Bay Brewery . Plus, the cocktail menu includes Miami-inspired concoctions like the "Big Willie Style," a café cubano with reposado tequila and chocolate cinnamon, as well as the "Glamour & Vice," made of tequila, passionfruit, and vanilla.The restaurant features a dimly lit indoor dining room and an outdoor patio that seats up to 200 people. Plus, there's a 20-seat bar, a takeout window, a signature "Boombox Booth" (a booth located inside of a giant boombox), and other cool areas to munch down in."We can't wait for locals and visitors to enjoy our unique take on a classic burger joint with Miami-inspired surprises in store," says Julie Mulligan, founder and partner at Black Tap.Beyond Miami, Black Tap has six additional locations in the U.S. and 16 internationally, with its next outpost planned for London.