Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Opens in Brickell With Wild Milkshakes

An award-winning burger restaurant from New York City that's known for its outlandish shakes has just opened in Brickell, and the shakes already look as wild as ever.
New York City-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer has just opened its first Florida location in Brickell at Brickell City Centre next to the CMX movie theater on the fourth floor.
As the name implies, Black Tap means business when it comes to its craft burgers. So much so, that the restaurant's creative, cheese-covered burgers have even taken home the award of "Best Burger" multiple times at the New York City Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash competition, among other juicy accolades.
The menu also has a bunch of shareable options like Korean barbecue wings, an Italian chopped salad, "Ever Haze IPA Shrimp," crisp Brussels sprouts, and charred corn-topped nachos made with queso bravo, charred corn, and cotija cheese.
Surprisingly, for a burger and shake joint, the salads don't skimp out here either.
Salads include the black bean burger salad made with quinoa, salsa verde, charred corn, pickled onions, and mojito dressing, the "It's Not So Jennifer" salad, a play on Jennifer Aniston's viral salad, made with kale, quinoa, vegan feta, cucumbers, onion, salt and pepper pistachios, lemon zest, and red wine vinaigrette, and the chopped burger salad made with smoked salt and black pepper-rubbed prime burger, bacon, and a black-pepper Parmesan dressing.
While the burgers are award-winning and a sight to behold, what has been the most popular on social media is the brand's soaring-high "CrazyShake" milkshakes.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop for a limited-edition key lime pie shake that, as you guessed it, is topped with a full slice of Fireman Derek's famous key lime pie.
Beyond shakes, Black Tap will soon offer "Crazy Sundaes" for the first time ever across any of its locations. Signature sundaes will include a strawberry doughnut sundae as well as a churro-sprinkled Mexican hot fudge sundae.
Black Tap is named after the black tap handles often found in intimate breweries and bars. True to its name, the spot serves up plenty of local brews from Florida and seasonal favorites from the likes of Tripping Animals, Wynwood Brewery, and Biscayne Bay Brewery. Plus, the cocktail menu includes Miami-inspired concoctions like the "Big Willie Style," a café cubano with reposado tequila and chocolate cinnamon, as well as the "Glamour & Vice," made of tequila, passionfruit, and vanilla.
"We can't wait for locals and visitors to enjoy our unique take on a classic burger joint with Miami-inspired surprises in store," says Julie Mulligan, founder and partner at Black Tap.
Beyond Miami, Black Tap has six additional locations in the U.S. and 16 internationally, with its next outpost planned for London.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. 701 S. Miami Ave., Fourth Floor, Miami; 305-813-0500; blacktap.com. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.