Fort Lauderdale Institution Canyon Closes After 28 Years

Canyon has closed after three decades of making Southwest-inspired cuisine and prickly pear margaritas.
August 19, 2024
The famous prickly pear margaritas from Canyon in Fort Lauderdale
The famous prickly pear margaritas from Canyon in Fort Lauderdale Canyon photo

A longtime Fort Lauderdale staple that specialized in Southwestern-inspired cuisine and mouth-puckering prickly pear margaritas has abruptly closed after nearly 30 years in business.

Canyon suddenly closed its doors on Sunday, August 18, after nearly three decades of serving the Fort Lauderdale and Broward communities.

Canyon, which first opened in 1995 as Canyon Southwest Café, was a Broward County staple under the ownership of Mario Di Leo and chef Chris Wilber. However, the Southwestern restaurant experienced much change over the past four years — for better or for worse. On July 1, 2020, the restaurant announced to its longtime patrons that it was moving from its longstanding location at 1818 E. Sunrise Blvd., beside the old-school Classic Gateway Theatre, to 620 S. Federal Hwy.

Then, in 2022, Di Leo announced he'd pass ownership to veteran hospitality restaurateur Mike Linder of SFL Food Group, and things changed for the restaurant. On October 4, 2022, SFL Food Group celebrated the reveal of Canyon's new look, as well as its bar next door, Rio's Tequila Bar. Unfortunately, the larger, more modern space with a revamped menu did not stand the test of time.

On Saturday, August 17, Canyon took to its Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news, which came as a shock to its devoted patrons.
click to enlarge a post
The farewell post was published on Instagram by Canyon on Saturday, August 17.
Screenshot via Instagram/@canyonsouthwest
The statement begins, in part, "It is with mixed emotions that SFL Hospitality Group announces the sale of Canyon restaurant. Since its inception, Canyon has been more than just a dining destination; it has been a gathering place where memories were made, celebrations were held, and friendships were forged. We have had the privilege of being part of so many special moments in people's lives. It's incredibly hard to say goodbye, but we believe it's time for us to embark on a new chapter. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible staff, dedicated partners, and, most importantly, our loyal guests. Your support has been the heart of Canyon."

Longtime guests quickly took to the comments, with one writing, "This is so sad, as it is my favorite restaurant, but I was already disappointed by some of the small changes, including changing the tuna tartare dish." Another longtime customer wrote, "Say this isn't true. Canyon has always been my favorite restaurant in South Florida," while another wrote, "This is horrible! Thank goodness we were there last week for a fantastic dinner! Such sad news; this was an institution in Fort Lauderdale for many years have celebrated many special occasions there and have had countless happy hours! You will be missed. Maybe you guys can feature some of the favorite Canyons dishes at your other restaurants!"

SFL Hospitality Group says Gioia Hospitality has purchased the building. The group will now focus on other restaurants and bars, such as YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, and South Bar & Kitchen, and will explore new opportunities.

The statement ends, "As Canyon prepares to say farewell, the team looks back with pride and gratitude. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives and for making Canyon a place that will always hold a special place in our hearts."
click to enlarge
Canyon unveiled a new menu with a few longtime staples in 2022, like its prickly pear margaritas.
Canyon photo
Since the mid-'90s, chef and owner Wilber led a talented team at Canyon that prepared delicious Southwestern-American dishes like blue corn fried oysters, barbecue shrimp tostadas, scallop ceviche with popcorn, swordfish with Swiss chard-white bean ragout, and filet mignon with poblano pesto, goat cheese, zinfandel sauce, and cilantro potato mash. Canyon's signature prickly pear margarita, made in small batches, was made from fresh-cut cactus that was marinated in blue agave tequila until the fruit leached both flavor and color, lending the drink its hallmark blush-pink hue.

Wilber was one of the first South Florida restaurateurs to define his menu as modern Southwestern, as his menu also had hints of Asian, South, and Central American influences.

For those who will miss Canyon's prickly pear margaritas, the same recipe is being poured at YOT Bar & Kitchen down the road at the Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center.

Canyon joins a growing list of restaurant closures in Fort Lauderdale this year. 
