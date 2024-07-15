Popular Detroit-Style Pizza Spot Emmy Squared to Open in Coral Gables

Emmy Squared, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant that has already made waves in Fort Lauderdale, will open its second Florida location in Coral Gables this month.
On Wednesday, July 24, the popular pizza spot known for its creative Detroit-style pizzas and award-winning burger, "Le Big Matt Burger," will open its first location in Miami along Miracle Mile.
Known for using artisanal and locally sourced ingredients, Emmy Squared's simple yet crave-worthy menu, with appetizers like cheesy, garlic breadsticks served with parsley pesto and spicy tomato sauce, or its "Zia Fries," a whopping one-pound serving of seasoned waffle fries covered in bacon, scallions, seasoned blanco and cheddar queso, and ranch, are only a few examples as to why the Brooklyn-based restaurant has seen a major expansion as of late. It's even safe to say the pizza restaurant chain and its burgers have grown a cult-like following across the U.S. The restaurant won Nashville's Battle of the Burger, was recognized as one of "The Best New Burgers in NYC" by Gothamist and was named one of the "20 Best Burgers in NYC" by Infatuation.
The pizzas range from classics like the margherita and the "Colony," made with red sauce, burrata, and basil, to more funky creations like the "Roni Supreme" ($17 for a regular and $25 for a large) made with red sauce, Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, and honey, as well as the popular "MVP" made with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and Calabrian chili ($18 for a regular and $24 for a large). For those seeking even more inventive flavor combinations, there's the "VIP" made with housemade vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, and a sesame seed crust ($18 for a regular and $24 for a large). Other topping options include braised brisket, pecorino, truffle, ricotta, mushrooms, pineapple, crisp bacon, and more.
The restaurant also has an array of cocktails, burgers, vegan and plant-based options, shareable appetizers, and salads, including a watermelon salad.
Now with 26 locations throughout the United States, Emmy Squared has other locations nationwide, including the recently opened one in Fort Lauderdale, as well as in New York City, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Alexandria, Louisville, and Charlotte.
Emmy Squared. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-607-3669; emmysquaredpizza.com. Opening Wednesday, July 24.