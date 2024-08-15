World Renowned Chef Massimo Bottura to Open First U.S. Restaurant in Miami

“I didn’t choose Miami, Miami chose me!” says Chef Bottura with enthusiasm. “The last time I was there, I found an amazing energy. I feel it’s the place to be right now!” The place to be is right. Torno Subito Miami is perched atop downtown Miami’s culinary and entertainment hotspot, Julia & Henry’s, which opened in June 2023. The Italian restaurant will open in partnership with King Goose Hospitality.
Widely regarded as one of the world’s best chefs, Chef Bottura has entrusted Bernardo Paladini of Torno Subito Dubai, which just received its inaugural Michelin star, to lead Torno Subito Miami as Head Chef.
“We all share a passion for the Italian Riviera’s retro dolce vita mood with Fellini’s dreamlike qualities, but each project is also the mirror of the chefs,” says Bottura. “Bernardo has been in Miami for a year and a half, and in that time he has deepened his knowledge of the cheesemakers, farmers, ranchers, and fishermen of the South Florida area. We fully support him to express himself under a creative hat that is Osteria Francescana and our Francescana Family.”
Chef Massimo Bottura is the founder of the Francescana Family restaurant group that was founded in 1995, which includes his three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, as well as Torno Subito. Torno Subito has two other locations: in Dubai, which just received its Michelin star, and in Singapore.
Chef Bottura took to Instagram to share his excitement with his over two million followers ahead of the highly anticipated opening in Miami.
Torno Subito Miami's Italian Menu, Origin, and PurposeThe restaurant is unique in that it aims to combat food waste.
This is evident from the first dish, "Pappa al Pomodoro," made with day-old bread, tomato, and Parmigiano Reggiano foam. The experience continues with appetizers like the "Modern Salad," which transports guests through Modena, Dubai, and Miami by combining key ingredients from each city, and "I Love Tartar," which gives diners the autonomy to step into the chef’s role and create their own dish.
“Torno Subito is a joyful Italian restaurant that embraces the Osteria Francescana's motto of ‘tradition in evolution,’” explains Chef Bottura. ”It’s a place for authentic Italian cuisine with a twist of irony, whimsy, and fun.”
Drawing from his traditional roots, Chef Paladini presents classic pasta dishes like "Spaghetti Ai 3 Pomodori," spaghetti pasta with San Marzano, Datterino, and Piennolo tomatoes and fresh basil; a cacio e pepe, made with spaghetti alla chitarra, pecorino cheese, black pepper, and orange essence; and "La Carbonara," made with spaghettoni, guanciale, egg yolk, pecorino, and black pepper. The menu also features the iconic Emilia Burger, a signature dish on many Francescana Family menus, inspired by the Emilia-Romagna region. This playful dish provides a fresh take on the American classic by infusing Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and balsamic vinegar into a patty made with beef rib eye and cotechino.
“We want to bring our guests on an imaginary trip all over Italy, while also honoring and taking inspiration from the rich history, culture, and landscape of Miami,” said Paladini.
A Cocktail Menu Made in Collaboration with a "World's Best Bar"Torno Subito features an extensive wine list with exceptional selections from renowned producers alongside gems from smaller local vineyards. Standouts include Paltrinieri Solco Lambrusco di Sorbara 2022, a rich, fruity red wine typical of Emilia Romagna, and Castello di Luzzano Tasto di Seta. The latter is a unique find, available exclusively at Torno Subito Miami and not offered at any other restaurant in Florida.
As for cocktails, the rooftop restaurant has partnered with 2019’s World’s Best Bar, Dante, for an
unprecedented collaboration where American cocktail culture meets Italian tradition for a dining experience that transcends cultures and borders - a nostalgic journey where ‘everything old is new again.’
“Collaborating with Massimo and his team, we strive to retain our understating of Italian heritage and sensibility - while simultaneously creating accessible and enjoyable cocktails inspired by the Miami drinking culture,” says Rodrigo Leme, Dante’s director of business. “Dante was traditionally a hangout for Italian immigrants, so it was natural to embrace the idea of aperitivo and center around Italian drinking traditions. This connection to the community and our Italian heritage forged our concept and the offering created for Torno Subito.”
“I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere, both indoors and out,” says Chef Bottura. And true to its name, Torno Subito, Bottura is set to pop in and out, always promising to “be right back.”
Torno Subito Miami opens to the public on Wednesday, August 21.
Torno Subito Miami. 200 E. Flagler St., Miami, at the rooftop of Julia & Henry's; tornosubitomia.com.